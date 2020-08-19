Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assistive or Support Animal Packet of Information

The attached packet includes a request for a reasonable accommodation form for an assistive or support animal, a proof of need letter for an assistive or support animal, a Fair Housing Act brochure and legal information regarding assistive or support animals, guidance on how to document need for an assistive or support animal in housing, and information regarding reasonable accommodations under the Fair Housing Act.

