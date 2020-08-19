Assistive or Support Animal Packet of Information

The attached packet includes a request for a reasonable accommodation form for an assistive or support animal, a proof of need letter for an assistive or support animal, a Fair Housing Act brochure and legal information regarding assistive or support animals, guidance on how to document need for an assistive or support animal in housing, and information regarding reasonable accommodations under the Fair Housing Act.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.