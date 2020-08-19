Zyter Releases CMS Interoperability Solution for Health Insurance Payers

Enables Compliance with U.S. Interoperability and Patient Access Regulations

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, today announced the availability of Zyter CMS Interoperability, a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software solution. This enables health insurance companies (“payers”) to meet compliance deadlines for adopting the requirements of the Interoperability and Patient Access final rule (CMS-9115-F) of the U.S. government’s MyHealthEData initiative.

On March 9, 2020, CMS released CMS-9115-F and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) finalized technical, content and vocabulary standards in the 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule. The rules ensure clinical information is more easily available to patients through third party applications of their choice, utilizing standard based FHIR APIs, provider directories and payer-to-payer data exchange.

Zyter offers an out of the box interoperability solution enabling payers to be compliant with all CMS interoperability final rule requirements which includes patient access APIs, provider directory API, and payer-to-payer data exchange. Deployed by an experienced technical team, Zyter CMS Interoperability solution provides the required standard Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-compliant application programming interfaces (APIs) needed for creating a fully compliant interoperability platform. As a result, healthcare payers can deploy the solution quickly to meet all compliance deadlines on time.

Zyter’s interoperability solution has its own integrated platform that works with disparate systems across any enterprise. The solution is ready to meet any future additional requirements for FHIR-based interoperability that CMS releases. It also supports multiple digital communication types – email, chat, mobile, and more – all with secure, standardized encryption that ensures that everything shared between payers and plan members is in strict compliance.

“Zyter’s end-to-end interoperability solution ensures that payers can provide health plan members with the mandated real-time access and portability of their health records,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Zyter, Inc. “Now healthcare organizations do not have to build their own interoperability platform and risk potential penalties if deadlines are missed.”

More information on Zyter CMS Interoperability is available at www.zyter.com/cmsinterop.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.zyter.com

