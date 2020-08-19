Constellation Brands Celebrates Football’s Return with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders

Stadium and team partnerships bring exciting experiences for football fans across the country

/EIN News/ -- VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fans prepare for the return of sports, Constellation Brands announces multi-year partnerships with professional football teams and stadiums to bring engaging experiences featuring their favorite beer and wine. Corona, Pacifico, Modelo, and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi are proud supporters of several teams and two new stadiums – including the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and SoFi Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. Brands will have a presence within the brand-new stadiums as well as various experiences for fans to enjoy when other events come to town.

“While football’s return will look different this season, Constellation Brands is excited about the long term investment we’re making in these markets by aligning with these franchises and can’t wait to greet fans with exciting brand experiences when it’s safe to do so,” says Rene Ramos, Vice President of Field, Lifestyle and Experiential Marketing at Constellation Brands. “These state-of-the-art stadiums provide an opportunity to showcase our portfolio of brands to deliver a next-level experience on gameday, and for other marquee events that will rotate through in the years to come.”

Corona, an official cerveza of the LA Rams, and Pacifico, an official beer of the LA Chargers, both have logo and marketing rights with the teams and the brand new SoFi Stadium, an unprecedented and unparalleled facility built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium will include the Corona Beach House, a three-level branded area featuring a grand circular staircase that offers top of the line hospitality to sports and music fans, and the Pacifico Patio on the north concourse that brings to life the unique ways football fans Live Life Anchors Up.

Modelo is an official cerveza of the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders and the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV, which includes logo and marketing rights. Allegiant Stadium will include various Modelo experiences, including the Modelo Cantina Club, a 26,000 square foot space overlooking the 50-yard line with three branded bars and the Modelo Tailgate Zone – a dedicated location outside of the stadium that will be home to Raider tailgates during the season. To commemorate the new season and the Raiders’ move to Vegas, Modelo Especial will offer a limited edition 24oz can, available for purchase in October at local retail locations.

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is the official wine of the Las Vegas Raiders, the latest sponsorship for the No. 3 Glass Wine Brand in the U.S. The partnership is inclusive of logos and marketing rights in market. In addition, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi will connect with Raider Nation via high-impact co-branded displays, exciting consumer offers, targeted local advertising, and more.

Inside Allegiant Stadium within the Modelo Cantina Club, the sleek Robert Mondavi Winery Bar will elevate the experience for fans as they cheer on their team, catch a concert, or partake in one of the many amazing events to come at Las Vegas’ newest, largest venue.

The 2020 football season kicks off September 10, 2020. SoFi Stadium opens September 13 for the Rams’ first game of the season, with the Chargers playing their home-opener there on September 20. Constellation Brands encourages fans to drink responsibly.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .



About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete 2,500 residences, a hotel and more than 20 acres of parks. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium will be a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

