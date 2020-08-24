iStorage Launches Its First Managed Secure USB Flash Drive Solution datAshur BT – Security Meets Unparalleled Simplicity
Use your smartphone, tablet or Apple Watch to easily authenticate your encrypted datAshur BT USB flash drive using biometric unlock or password
With datAshur BT you can encrypt your valuable data to military standards to ensure compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and more. There is no longer a need to sacrifice security for greater ease of use.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iStorage, the award-winning and trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices, is delighted to announce the launch of the datAshur BT*. The datAshur BT is an ultra-secure, hardware encrypted USB 3.2 (Gen 1) flash drive that is available in capacities from 4GB-128GB1. The datAshur BT offers multi-factor secure wireless user authentication utilising Bluetooth® (BLE) technology, turning your smartphone into a password authentication device for a seamless user experience.
To authenticate the drive, simply enter a 7-15-character password or use biometric unlock (Face ID/Facial recognition, Touch ID/Fingerprint and IRIS Scanning) on your device. The datAshur BT is Host/OS independent and works with and across all operating systems and devices supporting USB mass storage (such as computers, medical devices, TVs, drones, printers, scanners, and more).
Whether deployed within an organisation and managed remotely or used as a standalone drive, with datAshur BT you can encrypt your valuable and sensitive data to military standards to ensure compliance with stringent regulations and directives, such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and more. There is no longer a need to sacrifice security for greater ease of use.
The datAshur BT securely encrypts, stores and protects data at rest using a FIPS certified AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption. The datAshur BT is a practical solution for those wanting to securely protect or back up their confidential data whilst on the go.
If the drive is lost or stolen, datAshur BT ensures that your data is protected and cannot be accessed or viewed. The drive is only accessible by entering a unique 7-15-character password or biometric unlock via the app, preventing unauthorised access to the data stored on the drive. For additional security, datAshur BT offers two-factor authentication via SMS.
The Bluetooth channel between the datAshur BT drive and the smartphone, tablet or Apple Watch is secured by a FIPS validated encryption layer and is used for connection purposes only. Nothing is transferred until the encryption channel is established. The drive’s internals are also physically protected by a layer of super tough epoxy resin in compliance with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards.
The brute force attack protection feature “safe erases” all data and credentials when such attack is detected. Drive Reset feature reverts drive to the factory default settings, deleting the password, encryption key and data, making it ready for redeployment and protecting your company investment. The datAshur BT is supplied with automatic antivirus app protecting content on the drive from malware and viruses, and features USB 3.2 Gen 1 data transfer speeds, and is dust and water resistant (IP57 certified).
Remote management of the datAshur BT
The datAshur BT devices can be remotely managed via the iStorage Remote Management Web Console. Remote Management enables IT Admins to enforce policies and remotely control access to the Managed datAshur BT drives, and remotely wipe or disable users’ access, restrict the time and locations the datAshur BT drive can be used, remotely unlock and change user passwords, view user activity logs, make the drive Read Only, activate step away and inactivity auto-lock, as well as a host of additional features. Remote Management requires a periodic subscription and can be deployed within minutes.
Commenting on the datAshur BT launch, iStorage CEO John Michael notes, “As leading experts in data security, we are proud to introduce our first Remote Managed and smartphone authenticated USB flash drive. Smartphones and other portable devices are a part of daily life and we trust our customers will greatly benefit from the seamless user experience datAshur BT provides with its multi-factor user authentication and remote management capabilities."
To learn more about the newly launched datAshur BT USB flash drive and accompanying applications, please visit www.istorage-uk.com/datashur-bt.
IT Admins can use the datAshur BT Admin App to provision drives from their mobile phone and the Remote Management Console to monitor and manage users and drives from their computer. Use the datAshur BT Managed App if the drive is remotely managed. If you are a single user, you can download the datAshur BT Personal App on your smartphone, tablet or Apple Watch. All datAshur BT mobile apps support 12 languages (English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Chinese -Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Korean, and Japanese).
*iStorage datAshur BT is manufactured by iStorage Ltd. and is using DataLock® technology licensed from ClevX, LLC. U.S. Patent. www.istorage-uk.com/clevx-patents
1 – 4GB & 8GB capacities available upon request depending on requirement and availability
About iStorage:
iStorage is the trusted global leader of award-winning PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices. We deliver the most innovative products to securely store and protect data to military specified encryption levels, safeguarding valuable business information whilst ensuring compliance to regulations and directives.
