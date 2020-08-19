Cole Morgan Plans on Offering an Insider Scoop to New Trends in E-commerce and Social Media Marketing
Social Media marketing can be a rewarding business for anyone wanting to grow an online presence.LONDON, UK, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cole Morgan provides the inside scoop to upcoming trends prevalent for the social media marketing industries today, including e-commerce, for all his followers on Instagram. The current trends of today will change and evolve rapidly into tomorrow’s trends, and knowing what these are and how to ‘follow’ them will only bode well for anyone owning a business online and using social media as a marketing tool.
One would wonder how it all started for Cole Morgan, and what he did to capitalize on social media. It does not lead to merely one way of doing business; there are different methods that lead to success and Cole demonstrates this to the world, and other aspiring entrepreneurs.
More About Cole Morgan
Cole Morgan, born in the United States and a resident of Cincinnati, plans to offer the inside scoop on new trends in e-commerce and social media marketing. Cole, at just 20 years old, is no novice with the online professions, he doesn’t settle for only one private account; he has more than one Instagram account that ranges from selling clothes to celebrating his love for art and popular culture.
The Inside Scoop Into Cole’s Success
Cole started his clothing company in his freshman year of high school, and in the first four months of running his online Instagram page, @sluringz, he made $30k. He boasts over 1.4 million followers across all his Instagram pages, and without a doubt growing in followers; his own personal account on Instagram grew to 40k followers in the 8th grade.
Cole realised how much money social media marketing could make after he sold one of his Instagram pages to a friend, and he has made it his job ever since. The buck doesn’t stop just there with Cole, he is also involved in brand affiliation and paid promotions, he had various brands and other pages reach out to him to promote them when he had around 70k followers.
Cole started working with other companies doing affiliate marketing, which involves sharing a favourite brand, product, or service with one’s followers and if they want to buy it they can follow a special link posted on the page, this allows whoever posted it to earn a percentage of the sales.
Cole also lends himself well to his success on Instagram by continuing to network with as many brands and companies as possible on Instagram (with around the same size of followers as him) that he can do ‘mutually beneficial’ business with.
Cole: Ever Evolving and Moving Forward
Having had involvements with other brands and companies, as well as starting his own clothing company, Cole plans to further his success, ultimately helping others find their way on their social media marketing paths, through his active and updated online presence and influence; he explains that ‘as long as Instagram is still making changes to its app my friends and I will continue to find the newest and most efficient methods of growing/advertising on the platform’.
Cole shares insights on how to find success on this path by explaining that any aspiring entrepreneur or social media marketer must not look at others and how they found success, but instead finding one’s own way ‘to do things is much more effective than using old and recycled methods’.
Cole is a firm believer in investing in oneself to continue furthering success, he advises, ‘investing in yourself is a very good idea if you know what you’re trying to offer holds value. Other people will see that and gravitate towards it’.
With millions of followers collectively and thousands of dollars in sales, and passion and drive to keep on growing, not only himself, but also his followers, Cole Morgan proves to be a dynamic influencer on Instagram.
Cole’s passion, coupled with his experience and know-how, will place him on the platform of becoming someone who can offer more than just a product, but the latest knowledge and tips on trends in e-commerce and the market of social media marketing.
