Sailthru Announces Sailthru Connect, A Data Export Suite For Business Intelligence

Suite provides unique predictive and implicit interest insights in addition to first party data stream for retail and media organizations to build deep consumer understanding

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced the launch of Sailthru Connect, a data export suite that adds unique behavioral data to a brand’s data assets. Built with data science and analytics teams in mind, Sailthru Connect streams email, mobile event, and customer profile data, including predictive and implicit interest data. Data is available in a flexible and portable format for rich customer analysis that can drive value both within and well beyond marketing functions. The suite enhances the flexibility of Sailthru’s platform by allowing marketers to use their data in their preferred business intelligence tools or their data warehouse. With the addition of Sailthru Connect, companies can augment their data strategy with a wealth of first party behavioral insights from email and mobile.



"Sailthru Connect adds unique value to our customer analysis with rich email and mobile insights, including proprietary interest insights and predictive data. With more granular data about how consumers interact with our marketing, we’re now able to test and optimize toward more personalized journeys in real-time," said Greg Mortimer, Director, Audience Engagement and Retention Marketing at General Assembly.

Sailthru Connect gives customers more flexibility, more granularity, and access to more data to report on the impact of their marketing better than ever before. All of their own data, including daily profile data, and continually-refreshed event data for campaigns, triggers, and mobile, can be easily exported for independent analysis. In addition to daily profile data, the suite gives analytics and data professionals untethered access to up to three times more granular email and mobile event data than previously capable using the platform's data export features for custom model building, report development, and in-depth investigation.

“Sailthru Connect makes it easier than ever for our customers to use the unique data that Sailthru collects and synthesizes. Now our customers can use these assets to augment product innovation, merchandising, editorial, forecasting, and other functions driven by data and advanced analytics. By further connecting Sailthru to our customers’ data ecosystems, business intelligence teams, data scientists, and marketers can focus their time on producing differentiating insights rather than spending time on data infrastructure management,” said Jason Grunberg, CMO at CM Group.

Sailthru Connect features:

Flexible: Sailthru Connect exports data in its most granular and most manipulable format.

Fast: Data is automatically streamed as frequently as every hour.

Natively-collected: Consistent, trustworthy data from Sailthru’s own infrastructure.

Automated: Once connected, engagement data streams automatically.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

