COVID-19 Daily Update 8-19-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 19, 2020, there have been 369,546 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,801 total cases and 166 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Cabell County and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect each other.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Greenbrier, Jefferson, Mineral, and Ohio counties in this report.