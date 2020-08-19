ICMI’s Contact Center Expo Moves to a Virtual Format This October

Keynotes, Conference Sessions and an Expo Hall Anchor Online Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, is pleased to announce ICMI Contact Center Expo - A Digital Experience taking place online October 13th & 14th, with pre-show virtual training October 6th & 7th.



ICMI Contact Center Expo - A Digital Experience is a virtual industry gathering over two days featuring keynotes, interactive sessions, video discussions along with robust networking through AI-powered matchmaking, group chats, roundtables and more.

“We are very excited to gather the contact center community in moving forward together—as an industry collective—through our interactive and immersive digital experience,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “ICMI Contact Center Expo provides the perfect platform for attendees to recharge, refocus and reinvent their business strategy as we navigate a new normal in contact center management.”

ICMI Contact Center Expo - A Digital Experience features:

Keynotes

High-profile business executives will kick off each day with inspiring and entertaining presentations that draw upon their career experiences. Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Carla Harris, will inspire as she shares the key components of positioning yourself to maximize success as a leader. Duncan Wardle will share a famous real-world example from his time as the Head of Innovation and Creativity at The Walt Disney Company, where they found themselves facing challenges brought on not by their direct competitors, but by retail behemoth Amazon, whose lightning-fast fulfillment and delivery systems drastically changed how long consumers were willing to wait to be served.

Conference Program

Led by industry veterans and rising stars, over twenty conference sessions, panels and debates will provide new perspectives and insight across key tracks that cover culture, strategy, leadership, operations and customer experience.

Workshops

Choose from 8 half day workshops led by ICMI’s top trainers using an interactive, informative and educational online environment. These workshops will be taking place on Tuesday, October 6th and Wednesday, October 7th. Also included is a special bonus workshop with former Disney Executive Duncan Wardle.

Video Discussions

Reserve your seat for the Pre-show bonus discussions with ICMI’s Megan Selva and Andrew Gilliam covering topics such as: Empowering Employees for Extraordinary Times; Celebrating Success and Rewarding Your Remote Workforce; Get the Word Out: Promoting Contact Center Value; Building a Customer-Focused Culture from Afar.

Virtual Expo Hall

ICMI Contact Center Expo includes a robust virtual expo hall featuring leading solution providers, including Diamond sponsors NICE inContact and Salesforce. Attendees will be able to view demos, meet with exhibitors via text or video chat, attend sponsored sessions, download resources, participate in prize giveaways, and much more!

Charitable Efforts

Continuing the tradition of giving back, ICMI will donate $1 for each completed post evaluation to the “Feeding America” network. Feeding America has helped over 54 million people, including 18 million children, gain access to meals during the COVID-19 crisis.

ICMI Contact Center Expo: A Digital Experience takes place online October 13th & 14th, with pre-show workshops October 6th & 7th. For more information and to register, go to https://www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference .

Media/Analysts interested in attending ICMI Contact Center Expo can apply for media credentials here .

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com



