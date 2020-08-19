Worldwide Asset eXchange™ Creates WAX Advisory Council

Featuring members from the world’s leading companies

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Today, Worldwide Asset eXchange ™ (WAX) announces the addition of nine members to the WAX Advisory Council, an organization that brings together the greatest minds in tech, video gaming, entertainment and other relevant industries to accelerate the adoption of WAX Blockchain technology.

Who Are the WAX Advisory Council Members?

WAX Advisory Council members are leaders from prestigious global companies and include:

Frederic Chesnais - CEO, Atari

Peter DeBenedictis - Chief Marketing Officer Middle East & Africa, Microsoft

Kurt Hollowell - Senior Engineer and Interaction Designer, Magic Leap

Elan Lee - CEO, Exploding Kittens

Jay Ong - Executive Vice President & Head of Marvel Games, Marvel

William Shatner - Actor, “Star Trek's” Captain Kirk & more

Yat Siu - Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Rich Widmann - Product Counsel, Google

Rui Zhang - Vice President, gumi Inc.

What Do WAX Advisory Council Members Do?

WAX Advisory Council members offer recommendations and guidance to the WAX Team that is relevant to their areas of expertise, and they identify potential requirements, roadblocks and solutions for incorporating blockchain into their businesses and products.

Why Did WAX Create the Advisory Council?

Blockchain is a nascent technology, and while the video gaming space has been much quicker to adopt blockchain technology than other industries, blockchain has yet to find a stronghold in video gaming and entertainment.

The WAX Advisory Council aims to fix this by:

Aligning the WAX roadmap in accordance with input from council members, who are leaders and experts in their industries.

Working with council members to drive the adoption of WAX Blockchain technology in their businesses and products.

WAX is well known in the blockchain space for developing unique solutions to problems experienced in the blockchain space, including creating the first Office of the Inspector General for evaluating WAX Guild Candidates’ contributions to the ecosystem; the WAX Labs worker proposal system for funding projects that grow the ecosystem; an effective governance model to drive voter participation; a mass adoption-friendly wallet ; and more.

