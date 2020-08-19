Centro Projects 300% Q3 YoY Software Revenue Growth from Basis Platform

/EIN News/ -- Surpassed 500 Customer Contracts with Basis Since its Launch in 2018;

Advertisers Have Facilitated Over $1B in Media Spend Through Basis

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( https://www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced 300% growth projected in Q3 2020 year-over-year, for software revenue. The business unit had similarly strong performance in Q2 2020 with 120% growth YoY. Centro’s Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. There are 500 agencies and advertisers that have adopted Centro’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering since its launch at the beginning of 2018. Marketers have facilitated over $1 billion in digital ad spend through the platform since its inception.

“Basis gives agencies and advertisers the tools to withstand economic challenges and reignite their businesses as they move forward in 2020,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “We have been doubling new customer adoption every nine months and maintaining a nearly perfect retention rate because we offer marketers best-in-class, mission-critical enterprise software that powers their entire digital advertising operation.”

Here are ways Centro has been delivering value to the digital media industry this year.

Customers

Bloom Ads, Crowley Webb & Associates, Gleeson Digital Strategies, and JPL Integrated Communications are just a sample of new customers embracing media automation by converging planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence and reconciliation with Basis.

“The technology and team behind Centro’s Basis platform synchronize perfectly with the strategy and performance Bloom Ads delivers for brands,” said Stephen Kleiner, digital director, Bloom Ads Global Media Group. “Centro has become a formidable extension of our team, as its rigorous training and attentive customer service empowers us to scale capabilities and deliver valuable advertising outcomes.”

“As JPL has more than doubled our paid media under management over the last few years, we have realized that both our growth and our clients’ sophistication require scalable omni-channel advertising technology solutions such as Basis,” said Brian Aitken, head of paid media and analytics, JPL. “We are standardizing media operations and buying on Centro’s Basis because it helps us deliver on our promise of transparency and efficiency, while providing our clients with access to media inventory that's historically been difficult to access, manage and optimize."

CTV Advertising

Programmatic advertising on connected TV (CTV) via Basis has maintained growth consistently throughout the year. Aside from moderate increases for March and April, CTV has been experiencing (and is projected to grow) 100+% YoY for every month the rest of the year.

Remote Work

Basis was built with collaboration and efficiency as key tenets. Over the past few months, users have experienced its benefits when deployed for distributed media teams working from home. Centro’s survey of customers in late March showed that 95% of them said Basis “has improved their ability to work remotely” with half of them stating it “has significantly improved their ability to work remotely.”

Awards

The industry has given recognized Centro for the following in 2020:

No. 1 DSP for three years in a row on G2, the leading site for user-sourced B2B software reviews

for three years in a row on G2, the leading site for user-sourced B2B software reviews Adweek’s Best of Tech Partner Awards finalist for Retargeting

AdExchanger Awards finalist for Best Educational Program

ThinkLA IDEA Awards Partner of the Year

Corporate Culture

Centro attributes its quality customer service and product development to its investment in workplace culture. 2020 highlights from national and regional accolades include:

Advertisers and agencies that want to learn more about Centro and Basis can visit: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

