Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05342 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2013, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on August 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05342 per share based on the VWAP of $6.41 payable on September 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.04 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.98.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova  Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (BK) $0.05342
Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date: August 28, 2020
Record Date: August 31, 2020
Payable Date: September 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.canadianbanc.com
info@quadravest.com

