DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05217 per Equity share. The distribution is payable September 10,
Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on August 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05217 per share based on the VWAP of $6.26 payable on September 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the
VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.58 per share inclusive of this distribution.
The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.
|Bank of Montreal
|Great West Lifeco Inc.
|TELUS Corporation
|BCE Inc.
|Husky Energy Inc.
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|CIBC
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|CI Financial Corp.
|Power Corporation of Canada
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|Enbridge Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|TMX Group Inc.
|EnCana Corporation
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|TransAlta Corporation
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|TC Energy Corporation
|Distribution Details
|Equity Share (DS)
|$0.05217
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|August 28, 2020
|Record Date:
|August 31, 2020
|Payable Date:
|September 10, 2020
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com