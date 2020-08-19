atSpoke Unveils Jamf Integration to Enable Streamlined Support for Apple Enterprise Management

Newest addition to atSpoke Integrations Command Center allows IT and Operations teams to integrate Jamf’s Apple Ecosystem Management solution to simplify the support of users on Mac, iPhone and iPad

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace service desk, announced today the addition of Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, to its recently launched Integrations Command Center : a centralized hub that speeds up ticket resolution by connecting internal support teams to the tools they need from where they are. With the power of atSpoke, customers can automate Jamf workflows, sync employee assets, and view device information for full context within Slack and atSpoke requests.



IT and Operations teams spend most of their days resolving tech issues, and employees expect speedy ticket resolution. However, IT teams are slowed down and challenged by disparate systems, forcing them to pivot between one set of tools to get relevant data and another set of tools to resolve the issue.

“As IT shifts to support remote operations, it’s important to have integrated tools to ensure users receive fast and accurate support,” said Sam Weiss, Solution Partner Manager at Jamf . “While most ticketing systems exist to track requests and issues, atSpoke offers a unique solution that combines intuitive internal ticketing with chat, machine learning, and integrations so that internal teams can resolve requests faster. By connecting with advanced tools like this, Jamf’s mission of supporting Apple users is taken one step further by offering contextual information and automated action.”

atSpoke is a modern workplace service desk that helps IT and Operations teams deliver better employee service faster. Purpose built for today’s dispersed workforce, internal support teams resolve requests faster and get more done in one place, and employees get convenient and immediate self-help in the tools they already use. It’s built from the ground up to work in Slack and with AI weaved end-to-end. atSpoke connects responders to their existing systems for fast, fluid and automated workflows. With atSpoke, every employee is their most productive, wherever they are.

By joining atSpoke and Jamf, customers can:

Get work done where you are : Users have the ability to trigger actions in Jamf from Slack and atSpoke tickets. Responders can schedule OS updates, lock and erase devices, send blank pushes and manage groups.

: Users have the ability to trigger actions in Jamf from Slack and atSpoke tickets. Responders can schedule OS updates, lock and erase devices, send blank pushes and manage groups. Connected internal operations ecosystem : Agents and responders are connected directly with Jamf, user data and the right people they need to resolve tickets faster with administrator oversight for flexibility, relevance and security.

: Agents and responders are connected directly with Jamf, user data and the right people they need to resolve tickets faster with administrator oversight for flexibility, relevance and security. Automate and streamline workflows : Users reduce the time and effort required for each ticket AI that automates the next steps that need to happen in Jamf for faster resolution.

: Users reduce the time and effort required for each ticket AI that automates the next steps that need to happen in Jamf for faster resolution. Automatic tracking and visibility: All actions taken on a request from within Slack and the ticket are automatically and synchronously tracked within atSpoke for accountability and visibility.

"I really needed a connected IT solution that brings together all my team’s applications, and enables us to work efficiently while delivering excellent employee service. The atSpoke and Jamf integration has been a game-changer for this,” said Kyle Hoffman, head of IT at Sendoso . “We can perform actions in other systems without ever leaving the ticket. If I get a ticket about a broken laptop, I can pull up that computer’s diagnostic information from Jamf with one click in atSpoke. I had never heard of a ticketing system that does this before.”

“Based on atSpoke’s customer data, customers are seeing immediate value from the integration, with 35% of Jamf-involved requests needing the user’s device logs and 31% locking the user’s mobile device, all from Slack or the atSpoke ticket,” said Jay Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of atSpoke. “atSpoke is uniquely threaded through all the modern tools that people use for a dispersed workforce. With Jamf and the team’s dominance across Apple Enterprise Management, atSpoke is even more well-suited for the new and still developing era of remote work.”

