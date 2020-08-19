State Electric Supply Co. Drives Customer Engagement and Increases Conversions by 120% with Progress

/EIN News/ -- Electrical products distributor leverages Progress Sitefinity to launch a more modern, award-winning ecommerce website

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that State Electric Supply Co. implemented Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to transform its website into a seamless B2B ecommerce experience.



As one of the nation’s largest and most well-known wholesale distributors to the electrical, utility, data communication and power transmission markets, State Electric has operated by the motto “customer focused, quality driven.” To continue to deliver a full range of quality products to partners and customers, State Electric realized its ecommerce experience needed to evolve from a basic, internally developed website to a feature-rich, aesthetically pleasing experience that modern online shoppers have come to expect.

Having been a customer of Infor, an elite Progress partner, for more than 20 years, State Electric was confident Progress could meet its digital experience and ecommerce needs. Partnering with digital agency leader Americaneagle.com, it used Progress Sitefinity DXP in conjunction with onsite search provider Hawksearch and ROC Commerce to build a new, B2C-inspired ecommerce experience that seamlessly integrated with Infor SX.e, a leading ERP application, to deliver a truly customer-focused experience.

“State Electric wanted to create a frictionless experience that would increase ecommerce adoption among its B2B audiences,” said Michael Svanascini, President, Americaneagle.com. “This meant they needed an integrated platform where customers could log in, manage their orders, research products and make purchases from a single location. Sitefinity offered a capable, robust, easy-to-use platform that has given them the ability to meet the constantly evolving needs of a broad customer base.”

Since launch, State Electric’s ecommerce experience has brought it industry acclaim at the Affiliated Distributors (AD) eContent Summit and tED magazine’s 2019 Best of the Best Website award. They’ve also been featured in Digital Commerce 360 articles – more recently “B2B web sellers brace for an uncertain holiday season.” In addition, State Electric integrates Sitefinity with its ERP, powered by the Progress OpenEdge platform, to drive major improvements to both the front-end experience and back-end operations. In addition, the new ecommerce experience is driving greater user engagement, including:

New user registration has increased by 25%

Increased organic traffic by over 40%

Improved conversion rates by 120%

Boosted revenue generated from site search by 244%

“Sitefinity provided the recipe for online success that we were seeking,” said Libby Sperry, Director of Ecommerce, State Electric. “We now have the platform and tools needed to deliver a great, personalized online experience to our customers and the numbers show proof of that success.”

“Many, if not most, B2B organizations are finding they need to improve their customer experience to meet their customers’ expectations and remain competitive,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “A more mature digital transformation strategy is no longer an option, it’s a must. With its clean design, quick order, user-friendly search function, and more, State Electric has delivered the look and feel of a robust B2C site, leading to a dramatic increase in revenue.”

State Electric’s next digital transformation goal is to deliver personalized content to its multiple personas with the analytics and content personalization capabilities from Progress® Sitefinity Insight™ , an integrated analytics solution that delivers optimized and personalized customer experiences.

Progress Sitefinity enables businesses to stay productive and competitive with intuitive content creation, personalized experiences, rich development and deployment support. It streamlines content marketing and content management tasks, simplifies common business and technical challenges, and helps scale teams’ productivity to enable them to deliver tailored messaging, and brand consistency across channels or geographies.

Additional Resources

Watch the webinar “State Electric’s Application Evolution Journey”

“State Electric’s Application Evolution Journey” Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Sitefinity, OpenEdge, and Sitefinity Insight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com



