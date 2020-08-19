Plustek Technology Announces New ID and Passport Solutions and Software Development Kits

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology Inc . ( www.plustek.com/usa ), a manufacturer of scanners and imaging solutions, today announced a portfolio of driver’s license and passport reading software, hardware and software development kits.



New Products include:

iKnow software – Scanning and data extraction from US and Canada drivers’ licenses and all international passports. iKnow is ideal for hotels, rental companies, auto dealerships, visitor management, recycling companies or any business that requires a driver’s license or passport for customer identification.

Typist software – Extract data from US and Canada drivers’ licenses and all international passports and automatically enter the data into any on-screen form. Typist eliminates data entry errors and improves ID scanning efficiency. Driver's license and passport data are automatically filled in with no typing. Scanning and form filling takes about two seconds.

SecureScan X50 – An easy to use passport reading solution that includes all the hardware and software needed to scan and extract information from passports.

Bundles are also available that include Plustek’s: MobileOffice D620 ID Card scanner, D430 ID and Document scanner, SecureScan Passport Scanner, SmartOffice PS286 document scanner.

In addition, software development kits (SDK) are available for software developers to embed the driver’s license and passport data extraction features to their applications.

“Security is the first priority for all businesses, especially those reopening after the coronavirus closure. These ID reading solutions will benefit any business that requires a driver’s license or passport as proof of identity from their customers or clients,” said Johnson Yang, VP Plustek Americas region. “Complete solution bundles are available that will meet most customer needs. However, Plustek can customize these bundles for customers when needed. Our SDKs simplify integrating driver’s license and passport reading for software developers,” said Yang.

For more information on these solutions and SDKs, visit: https://plustek.com/us/ or infoUSA@PlustekUS.com

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging solutions based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID card, passport, mobile, book, film and photo scanners. Imaging solutions include ID card and passport reading, document capture, indexing and data extraction, and imaging tool kits for ISVs and Systems Integrators.

For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713, markdruziak@plustekus.com