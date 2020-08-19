Beef Finisher Payment to open for applications today

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dara Calleary T.D., today announced the opening of the Beef Finisher Payment (BFP). The scheme is a one off, exchequer funded grant aid scheme under the Covid19 State Aid Temporary Framework with funding totalling €50M. The objective of BFP is to provide support for beef finishing farms in Ireland which have been severely impacted by the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister commented, “This support aims to provide a valuable income support and mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for those farmers who finished cattle during the period from 1 February to 12 June 2020. Beef farming is an important economic activity, with a significant multiplier effect in local rural communities, and thus is more important than ever in sustaining these communities.”

He added “This scheme has been designed to make the application process as user-friendly and accessible as possible for farmers and I urge any farmer who is eligible for a payment to apply without delay.”

Terms and Conditions and further details on the programme are available at:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmerschemesandpayments/bfp/

Applications must be made online via the Agfood.ie portal and the application window will remain open until 9th September 2020.

Date Released: 19 August 2020