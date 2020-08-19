Flagship EU Initiative for Nigeria to Mitigate Climate Change

A cross section of stakeholders listening to Dr Peter Tarfa as he delivers his opening remarks at the NCCRP Inception Workshop Dr. Peter Tarfa , Director of the Department of Climate change delivering his opening remarks at the NCCRP Inception Phase Workshop in Abuja

Nigeria´s effort to tackle climate change has not gone unnoticed by the European Union, hence the support through the Nigeria Climate Change Response Programme

Climate change could cause as bad damages and losses as COVID-19, but spread over a much longer period, in an irreversible manner.” — Dr.Peter Tarfa, Director of the Department of Climate Change