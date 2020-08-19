Byondis Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands, August 19, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Byondis B.V. (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals B.V.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robbert Van Heekeren as chief financial officer. Mr. Van Heekeren will assume this role on September 1, operating out of Byondis’ headquarters in Nijmegen.

"We are excited to have Robbert join Byondis. He complements our entrepreneurial and inquisitive culture, as well as the talents of our existing management team. Combined with his broad global experience, extensive financial knowledge and clear focus on delivering results, we are convinced Robbert is the right choice to support our further growth," said Byondis CEO Marco Timmers, Ph.D.

“I look forward to joining Byondis’ leadership team. Having played similar roles in related industries and circumstances, I believe that together, we can further our finance strategy so that the company can continue its important work of building a portfolio of next generation medicines for patients with high unmet needs," commented Van Heekeren.

Van Heekeren joins Byondis with nearly 25 years of international management experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently as board member and co-owner of Odyssee Mobile and as an independent corporate finance advisor. Previously, Van Heekeren was: management board member, CFO of Kiadis Pharma N.V.; supervisory board member of Proxy Laboratories (later Sinensis Life Sciences); and executive director, head global finance & control at Organon, the former pharmaceutical business unit of AkzoNobel, where he worked in various international management positions. He holds a postgraduate degree in law, mergers and acquisitions from VU University Amsterdam, and a master’s degree in economics, from Tilburg University, and in industrial engineering & management science, from Eindhoven University of Technology, both of which are in The Netherlands.

About Byondis (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals) Driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines targeting intractable cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other biopharmaceutical companies by its proprietary molecular concepts, such as its linker-drug (LD) and site-specific conjugation technologies to generate antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Byondis’ broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early- and late-stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). The company has a dedicated team of more than 350 staff including highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Byondis collaborates with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and national and international academic research institutions.

