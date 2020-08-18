Miller opposes Postal Service changes, encourages Iowans to vote by mail

DES MOINES ― Statement of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller:

"As per my agreement with Gov. Kim Reynolds, I requested to join a lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The governor did not consent.

"I’m very concerned about service and policy changes at the Post Office. Reports from the American Postal Workers Union indicate that mail delivery in Iowa has been slowed by limits on staff overtime and removal of automatic sorting machines.

"I’m encouraged that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has temporarily suspended some changes. He should reverse what’s already been done, however. My attorney general colleagues are going to court to ensure his promises are binding. I agree with their assertion that the postmaster general has acted outside of his authority to implement changes and did not follow the proper procedures required by federal law.

"I also want to encourage Iowans to vote by mail and assure them that I will do everything I can to ensure all eligible votes will be counted.

"With the efforts of my office and many others, Iowans will have full opportunity and time to vote by mail."