Gibson County Man Charged in TBI Child Abuse Case

MEDINA – Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gibson County man accused of causing serious injuries to a nine-year-old child.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown, TBI Agents joined the Medina Police Department in investigating the child’s assault after he was hospitalized on August 5th. As a result of the investigation, Agents and investigators developed information that Tristan Newble (DOB: 3/23/89) was responsible for injuring the child at a home in Medina and a warrant for his arrest was issued for one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Monday evening, Newble turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail where he was booked on the Aggravated Child Abuse charge, as well as charges by the Medina Police Department. His bond is set at $200,000.