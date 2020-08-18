Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Business is Budding for Golden Leaf Holdings

Company Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are stated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

“Management believes that GLH is substantially undervalued compared to its peers. We have demonstrated the ability to achieve significant growth while navigating the COVID-19 crisis, and its impact on the market as well as our partners in each jurisdiction,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of GLH.

The Company focused on growing sales in Oregon, a tactical decision made to offset unexpected shut-down related losses in Nevada, and slower than expected growth in its other markets.

“We brought a laser focus to the areas that we believed provided the greatest opportunity for growth,” continued Yapp. “And we did it everywhere. The team’s disciplined approach to the Company’s front lines helped us drive innovation, maximize results, and further distinguish us from the competition, despite challenges facing the world and the industry. We believe we are turning the corner and can comfortably put past missteps behind us. GLH remains laser-focused on operational excellence.”

Q2 Financial Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $5.5M, an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 16% greater than the first quarter of 2020. This increase was led by record second quarter Chalice Farms retail revenues of $3.7M.
  • Retail growth was driven by an increase in total tickets of 16% and average ticket size of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Record year to date revenues from continuing operations of $10.2M, an increase of 40% compared to the first half of 2019, driven by Chalice Farms retail revenues and Oregon wholesale revenues.
  • Same store sales growth in the Chalice Farms network of 34% versus the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 25% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Oregon wholesale revenues up 96% year over year driven by improved supply chain and forecasting resulting in stabilization of inventory levels.
  • Lowest quarterly cash used in operations in Company history of $137,000.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $0.7M for the three months ended June 30, 2020, off $0.1M sequentially due primarily to the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $1.4M for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an improvement of $2.5M or 64% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 driven by operational efficiencies, increased revenues and reduced G&A expenses and savings related to headcount. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.
  • Gross profit before fair value items was $1.5M, flat compared to the same period a year ago and down compared to the first quarter due to the unexpected shutdown and related losses in Nevada as well as the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues in Oregon and the reversal of an audit related adjustment in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit margin excluding fair value items of $(0.2)M and adjusted for extraordinary circumstances in Nevada $(0.2) and the write-off of inventory deposits in California $(0.1) was $1.8M (non-IFRS), equal to a gross margin rate (after these adjustments) of 33% which is favorable versus the average gross profit margin rate during Fiscal 2019 and only slightly off from 37% in the first quarter 2020, due to the shortfall of third-party revenues as mentioned previously.
  • Lowered operating expenses to $3.1M, a reduction of $0.7M compared to the same quarter of 2019 and $0.2M compared to the first quarter of 2020. Year to date for the six months ended June 30, 2020 operating expenses are down 22% compared to the same period of 2019.
  • In early July, the Company obtained approval from its debenture holders to pay all interest in shares, allowing for continued cash preservation as the Company continues the pursuit of becoming cash flow positive operationally.
  • The Company has sufficient cash on hand to meet its short-term obligations and has strong support from all stakeholders to continue to navigate this period of extraordinary growth, while contemplating various non-dilutive capital opportunities to invest further in the Company’s established retail network.

“The Company continues to drive top line growth out of Oregon, while gaining momentum in California and Washington. Discipline, rationalizing head count, optimizing inventory and scrutinizing payables turnover will continue to fuel our growth” further added Yapp.

Preliminary July Financial Results

Record revenues continued in July 2020. The Company produced preliminary unaudited estimated revenues of $2.0M at an estimated gross margin of 33%, led by Chalice Farms retail revenues of $1.4M and Oregon wholesale revenues of $0.5M.

“The Company’s Crawl, Walk, Run strategy helped us build the momentum needed for a great Q1 and Q2,” said Yapp. “Delivery, online ordering and driving innovation in customer experience has led to really solid growth in retail. We are maximizing service to our customers with new products, education and humanity. Our teams have shown up for our customers and continue to perform above our expectations.”

As of June 30, 2020, the Company offers, directly and through its partners, over 145 SKUs across 23 product lines all under Chalice brands, in four jurisdictions: Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington.

Disclaimer Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The financial information presented in this news release for July 2020 is based on preliminary, unaudited financial statements prepared by management. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. Such financial information is qualified in its entirety with reference to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) in November 2020. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes to the July 2020 financial information presented in this news release, to the extent that it is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's unaudited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

Investor Conference Call

Golden Leaf Holdings – 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call

Golden Leaf management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:00pm ET, to report its financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2020. Please click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13707968

A live audio webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at www.goldenleafholdings.com where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight Tuesday, September 1, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The conference ID is: 13707968.

Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar

GLH will host a Virtual Webinar for shareholders providing a corporate update and a summary of the second quarter. The webinar will be on Wednesday August 19th, at 5:00pm ET. Participants are asked to join approximately 10 minutes before the start of the Webinar. See below for the link to the live webinar.

Register for the Webinar by visiting the following link: Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar

Webcast Replay

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the Webinar ends by following the registration link: Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar Replay

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.


 

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.      
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)      
As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019        
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)        
         
    June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT        
Cash   $ 1,143,787     $ 3,531,202  
Accounts receivable Note 5   212,036       167,178  
Other receivables Note 5 and 11   1,005,984       447,901  
Income tax recoverable     -       74,034  
Sales tax recoverable     327,168       271,866  
Biological assets Note 7   233,508       88,078  
Inventory Note 7   2,989,032       2,965,304  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     432,301       325,329  
Total current assets     6,343,816       7,870,892  
         
Property, plant and equipment Note 8   2,831,237       3,723,489  
Notes receivable Note 6   919,488       919,488  
Right-of-use assets, net Note 9   4,089,643       4,333,064  
Intangible assets Note 10   10,737,423       10,737,423  
Goodwill Note 10   4,056,172       4,056,172  
Total assets     28,977,779       31,640,528  
         
LIABILITIES        
CURRENT        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     2,547,900       1,564,982  
Interest payable     456,372       125,900  
Income taxes payable     616,975       -  
Deferred income tax payable     248,852       248,852  
Sales tax payable     209,527       187,520  
Current portion of long-term debt Note 12   99,894       82,404  
Notes payable Note 11   208,817       -  
Lease liability Note 12   887,070       843,238  
Total current liabilities     5,275,407       3,052,896  
         
Long term debt Note 12   -       29,952  
Long term lease liability Note 12   4,084,551       4,090,806  
Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 11   4,653,136       4,706,141  
Consideration payable - cash portion Note 12   4,517,477       4,218,866  
Consideration payable - equity portion Note 12   4,854,132       4,940,667  
Total liabilities     23,384,703       21,039,328  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Share capital Note 13   147,926,008       147,763,499  
Warrant reserve Note 14   1,554,929       1,980,217  
Share option reserve Note 15   3,843,938       4,181,350  
Contributed surplus     59,940       59,940  
Deficit     (147,791,739 )     (143,383,806 )
Total shareholders' equity     5,593,076       10,601,200  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 28,977,779     $ 31,640,528  


 



GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)          
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019                
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)                
                 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenues                
Product sales Note 20 $ 5,312,655     $ 3,931,536       9,552,237     $ 7,660,495  
Royalty and other revenue Note 20   204,078       8,286       634,800       210,356  
Total Revenue     5,516,733       3,939,822       10,187,037       7,870,851  
Inventory expensed to cost of sales Note 7, 20   4,041,207       2,465,737       7,005,399       4,981,167  
Gross margin, excluding fair value items     1,475,526       1,474,085       3,181,638       2,889,684  
                 
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Note 7, 20   (34,358 )     -       (34,358 )     -  
Loss on changes in fair value of biological assets Note 7, 20   216,870       -       196,156       -  
Gross profit     1,293,014       1,474,085       3,019,840       2,889,684  
                 
Expenses:                
General and administration     2,190,871       2,867,526       4,499,030       5,744,595  
Share based compensation Note 15   93,697       (82,216 )     223,276       329,710  
Sales and marketing     539,028       377,427       1,074,054       1,006,112  
Depreciation and amortization Note 8, 9   230,278       560,571       535,738       1,076,501  
Total expenses     3,053,874       3,723,308       6,332,098       8,156,918  
                                 
Loss before items noted below     (1,760,860 )     (2,249,223 )     (3,312,258 )     (5,267,234 )
Interest expense     547,743       753,308       1,098,844       1,484,309  
Transaction costs     41,051       2,114       41,051       8,222  
Loss on disposal of assets Note 8   310,017       109,856       317,839       92,911  
Other (income) loss     (9,781 )     124,240       (38,220 )     (16,957 )
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (82,101 )     -       (581,763 )
Loss on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 11   -       155,446       -       119,277  
Loss before income taxes     (2,649,890 )     (3,312,086 )     (4,731,772 )     (6,373,233 )
Current income tax expense     304,932       4,300       663,216       15,924  
Net loss from continuing operations     (2,954,822 )     (3,316,386 )     (5,394,988 )     (6,389,157 )
Loss from discontinued operations     -       (123,195 )     -       (96,469 )
Net loss     (2,954,822 )     (3,439,582 )     (5,394,988 )     (6,485,625 )
Other comprehensive loss                
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:                
Cumulative translation adjustment     -       89,831       -       982,045  
Comprehensive loss   $ (2,954,822 )   $ (3,529,413 )   $ (5,394,988 )   $ (7,467,670 )
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )
Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations   $ -     $ (0.00 )   $ -     $ (0.00 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     861,790,774       575,776,971       860,840,418       555,451,438  
                 




Adjusted EBITDA              
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
               
Loss before income taxes $ (2,649,890 )   $ (3,312,086 )   $ (4,731,772 )   $ (6,373,233 )
Adjustments:              
Net impact, fair value of biological assets   182,512       -       161,798       -  
Depreciation and amortization   503,044       560,571       1,071,389       1,076,501  
Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments   -       73,345       -       (462,486 )
Share based compensation   93,697       (82,216 )     223,276       329,710  
Interest expense, net   547,743       753,308       1,098,844       1,484,309  
Transaction costs   41,051       2,114       41,051       8,222  
Start-up costs(1)   -       -       119,196       -  
Extraordinary losses(2)   236,000       -       236,000       -  
Impairments and other   (9,781 )     124,240       86,780       (16,957 )
Loss on disposal   310,017       109,856       317,839       92,911  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (745,607 )   $ (1,770,868 )   $ (1,375,599 )   $ (3,861,023 )
(1) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business              
(2) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19              

Primary Logo

