COVID-19 Actions and Updates as Issued by Impact Communities Cares

In response to the evolving novel Coronavirus pandemic, several reforms and safety-related measures have been implemented by Impact Communities Cares.CEDAREDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Communities Cares, a manufactured homes company, has released an official statement from co-founders Dave and Terri Reynolds, discussing the COVID-19 virus in relation to recent company developments.
2020 has proved to be a difficult year for the entire housing industry. Because Impact Communities Care inhabits a unique space between housing and community wellbeing, they have experienced a pressure and obligation that has and will continue to impact their operations for the foreseeable future. However, because the security of the Impact Communities Care residents, employees, and volunteers is of the utmost priority, any new challenges caused by COVID-19 will be met by the organization with haste and due diligence.
During this difficult time, Impact Communities Cares aims to uphold their commitment to creating positive change by establishing new manufactured home neighborhoods, improving existing residences, and impacting their members livelihoods through service projects.
Directly following the COVID-19 shelter-in-place directives, Impact Communities Care adjusted their business to ensure that they are in the right position to succeed in curbing the virus. In their official press declaration, as well as in their day-to-day practices, the company encourages social distancing and, most importantly, they have affirmed that they will not enter any homes without adequate PPE, ample notice, and permission from the owners.
More specifically, Impact Communities Care has made precautionary revisions to how its residents access outdoor amenities (ex: communal gardens, BBQ/picnic areas) through a scheduling system.
Additionally, the company is actively promoting the use of non-medical/cloth masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained, enhanced environmental cleaning and disinfection, and the practice of adequate hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. Impact Communities Care hopes that all of its affiliates stay safe and healthy during this trying time.
