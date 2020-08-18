CDFW Soliciting Recommendations for Bay Delta Wildlife Areas

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will hold an online public outreach meeting to solicit comments and recommendations from licensed hunters on hunting programs in the Bay Delta Region. State lands that will be discussed include Grizzly Island and Yolo Bypass wildlife areas.

The meeting will be accessible via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. To attend the online presentation, please RSVP to Joe.Hobbs@wildlife.ca.gov and a link will be sent with instructions on how to submit comments and questions.

Staff will provide updates on habitat conditions, availability of water for wetlands and possible impacts to hunter access on public lands resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation will also cover CDFW’s statewide plan to keep hunters and department staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to provide recreational opportunities.

California Fish and Game Code, section 1758, states CDFW shall annually provide an opportunity for licensed hunters to comment and make recommendations on public hunting programs including anticipated habitat conditions in the hunting areas on Type A Wildlife Areas, as defined under the commission’s regulations, through public meetings or other outreach. In compliance with this section, CDFW may hold regional meetings on its hunting programs for several different wildlife areas.

Media Contact: Ken Paglia, CDFW Communications, (916) 825-7120