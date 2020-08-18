SADC approves 2050 Vision and development plan

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 18 - The Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) approved Monday the organization's 2050 Vision, which is based on the solid foundation of peace, security, and democratic governance. ,

The regional organization's "Vision for 2050" is based on three related pillars, namely industrial development and market integration, infrastructure development in support of regional integration, and social and human capital development.

The pillars also recognize the transversal components of gender, youth, environment and climate change, and disaster risk management, indicates the final communiqué of the 40th Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government held in Maputo (Mozambique) via videoconference.

The event held under the slogan "SADC 40 years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience to Global Challenges", also approved the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030) to make the Vision 2050 operational.

The event also analyzed the report on the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 on the economies of the region and approved the measures proposed to deal with the effects caused by the pandemic.

The High-Level Forum, which was attended by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, also approved the Five-Year Plan for Sustainable Self-financing of the SADC Electoral Observation Missions for 2021-2025.