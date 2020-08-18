BD Electronics Ltd Enters Strategic Agreement with Diotec Semiconductor AG
EINPresswire.com/ -- BD Electronics Ltd Enters Strategic Agreement with Diotec Semiconductor AG
The partnership will expand the company’s highly sought-after line of diodes and rectifiers.
Malta, Europe - European electronics components distributor, BD Electronics Ltd, is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with electronics manufacturer Diotec Semiconductor AG – a partnership which makes the company a certified distributor.
Diotec Semiconductor AG was founded in Heitersheim, Germany, in 1973. From the onset, the company concentrated on the production of diodes and rectifiers and became one of the most well-known European brand leaders in the industry. Popular Diotec products include discrete diodes, bridges, and transistors.
In recent news, Diotec has entered a strategic agreement with global electromechanical supplier, BD Electronics Ltd. This partnership, signed in July 2020, will provide a better service for customers by offering an expanded line of diodes and rectifiers with a popular European manufacturer. In addition, the heightened local stock access will enable faster deliveries to end users.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, market demand has pushed production of the Diotec product range to be distributed, which includes Fast Recovery Rectifiers, ESD Protection Diodes, and, the piece de resistance, the full AEC-Q101 suite.
European Product & Promotions Manager for BD, Stephanie Borg commented, “this agreement was a no-brainer for both parties; our pre-existing range of electronic products such as capacitors, LCD’s, LED’s and sensors means customers have a natural crossover with Diotec’s expansive range of semiconductor chips. We are ecstatic to be allied with one of Germany’s leading electronic components manufacturers.”
It is expected this official partnership will augment the growing reputation of the quality of active and passive electronic components offered on the BD Electronics website, as both partners are renowned for providing exceptional customer service and technical expertise.
Recently announced authorized distributor partnerships with electronic switch manufacturer, Hongju, and cables manufacturer, iVanky, underscore a statement of intent on behalf of BD Electronics to expand their product portfolio with trusted electronic manufacturing companies.
Please contact https://bde-ltd.com/contact/ for more information.
About BD Electronics LTD
BD Electronics is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components on the market. The company provides active and passive components, connectors, or any other product with the exact part number and manufacturer, as specified by the consumer. Some of the company’s products include Standard Recovery Rectifiers, Superfast Efficient Rectifiers, Zener Diodes, ESD Protection Diodes, Diacs, Shunt Regulators, and Digital Transistors, just to name a few.
BD Electronics puts customers first – always welcoming critical feedback to improve their products, processes, and services. The company services clients across the USA, United Kingdom, and other countries around the world.
Contact Information
Stephanie Borg
+356 7711 5063
info@bde-ltd.com
www.bde-ltd.com
Stephanie Borg
The partnership will expand the company’s highly sought-after line of diodes and rectifiers.
Malta, Europe - European electronics components distributor, BD Electronics Ltd, is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with electronics manufacturer Diotec Semiconductor AG – a partnership which makes the company a certified distributor.
Diotec Semiconductor AG was founded in Heitersheim, Germany, in 1973. From the onset, the company concentrated on the production of diodes and rectifiers and became one of the most well-known European brand leaders in the industry. Popular Diotec products include discrete diodes, bridges, and transistors.
In recent news, Diotec has entered a strategic agreement with global electromechanical supplier, BD Electronics Ltd. This partnership, signed in July 2020, will provide a better service for customers by offering an expanded line of diodes and rectifiers with a popular European manufacturer. In addition, the heightened local stock access will enable faster deliveries to end users.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, market demand has pushed production of the Diotec product range to be distributed, which includes Fast Recovery Rectifiers, ESD Protection Diodes, and, the piece de resistance, the full AEC-Q101 suite.
European Product & Promotions Manager for BD, Stephanie Borg commented, “this agreement was a no-brainer for both parties; our pre-existing range of electronic products such as capacitors, LCD’s, LED’s and sensors means customers have a natural crossover with Diotec’s expansive range of semiconductor chips. We are ecstatic to be allied with one of Germany’s leading electronic components manufacturers.”
It is expected this official partnership will augment the growing reputation of the quality of active and passive electronic components offered on the BD Electronics website, as both partners are renowned for providing exceptional customer service and technical expertise.
Recently announced authorized distributor partnerships with electronic switch manufacturer, Hongju, and cables manufacturer, iVanky, underscore a statement of intent on behalf of BD Electronics to expand their product portfolio with trusted electronic manufacturing companies.
Please contact https://bde-ltd.com/contact/ for more information.
About BD Electronics LTD
BD Electronics is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components on the market. The company provides active and passive components, connectors, or any other product with the exact part number and manufacturer, as specified by the consumer. Some of the company’s products include Standard Recovery Rectifiers, Superfast Efficient Rectifiers, Zener Diodes, ESD Protection Diodes, Diacs, Shunt Regulators, and Digital Transistors, just to name a few.
BD Electronics puts customers first – always welcoming critical feedback to improve their products, processes, and services. The company services clients across the USA, United Kingdom, and other countries around the world.
Contact Information
Stephanie Borg
+356 7711 5063
info@bde-ltd.com
www.bde-ltd.com
Stephanie Borg
BD Electronics Ltd
+356 7711 5063
email us here