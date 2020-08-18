Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,731 in the last 365 days.

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/17/20 Close: $37.75), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.23 per common share compared to $1,037,000 or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3,637,000 compared to $3,295,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The provision for loan losses was $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $770,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $3,236,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2,844,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.    

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $5,011,000 or $4.40 per common share compared to $4,344,000 or $3.77 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $14,176,000 compared to $13,190,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $305,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and $231,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $4,197,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $3,177,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $12,232,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and $11,151,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 11.78% and 10.72%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 10.39% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2019.  The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.24% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.02% and 1.09%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

President & CEO, Roger Cromer commented, “At June 30, 2020, we had closed approximately $14.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans supporting 200 local businesses and approximately 2,000 employees.  We believe each loan will be forgiven in accordance with the Small Business Administration’s guidelines.  Our allowance as a percentage of gross loans was 1.29% at June 30, 2020.  Excluding $14.4 million in PPP loans, this percentage would have been 1.35%.  Management is focused on customer needs and a strong assessment of the allowance.”

As of June 30, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.66% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019.  Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $461,724,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity was $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION  Contact:  Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185   


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

    June 30 June 30
      2020     2019  
    Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,084,611   $ 4,897,871  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   30,077,626     21,857,520  
  Cash and cash equivalents   36,162,237     26,755,391  
     
Securities available for sale   86,147,475     85,275,452  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,098,026 at    
June 30, 2020 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019   303,183,291     279,796,467  
Loans held for sale   10,796,333     1,340,765  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,281,588     2,240,851  
Premises and equipment, net   9,338,832     5,442,196  
Mortgage servicing rights   731,190     762,392  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,159,293     8,867,601  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   145,782     194,730  
Other assets   1,101,841     1,165,252  
  Total assets $ 461,724,260   $ 414,517,495  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 42,014,196   $ 33,005,454  
  Interest-bearing   366,527,945     331,115,288  
    Total deposits   408,542,141     364,120,742  
       
Borrowings   0     2,000,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,984,019     3,659,180  
  Total liabilities   412,526,160     369,779,922  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,826,124     9,777,849  
Retained earnings   47,660,175     43,691,848  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,634,798     2,238,257  
Treasury stock, at cost: 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019   (11,941,360 )   (10,988,744 )
  Total shareholders' equity   49,198,100     44,737,573  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 461,724,260   $ 414,517,495  
               


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
        2020     2019     2020     2019  
      Unaudited   Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $ 3,631,205   $ 3,475,982   $ 14,804,286   $ 13,447,651  
  Taxable securities   349,342     406,219     1,391,566     1,452,121  
  Tax exempt securities   329,816     331,714     1,268,773     1,244,855  
  Other   5,613     114,914     239,067     475,939  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,315,976     4,328,829     17,703,692     16,620,566  
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits   679,327     1,024,793     3,497,764     3,395,598  
  Borrowings   -     8,647     29,434     34,900  
    Total interest expense   679,327     1,033,440     3,527,198     3,430,498  
             
Net interest income   3,636,649     3,295,389     14,176,494     13,190,068  
             
Provision for loan losses   105,000     50,000     305,000     231,118  
             
Net interest income after provision for        
  loan losses   3,531,649     3,245,389     13,871,494     12,958,950  
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of securities   25,503     -     20,958     43,776  
  Net gains on sales of loans   693,285     65,984     1,298,996     298,129  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -     (15,716 )   -     (15,716 )
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   (12,986 )   3,825     (33,854 )   9,318  
  Commission income   280,750     247,601     1,145,772     962,088  
  Service charges and fees   84,895     161,570     633,476     816,743  
  Earnings on life insurance   73,864     70,701     291,693     281,934  
  Other   221,248     235,596     839,903     780,758  
    Total noninterest income   1,366,559     769,561     4,196,944     3,177,030  
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits   1,792,027     1,522,509     6,631,880     6,134,248  
  Occupancy and equipment   288,374     320,367     1,161,072     1,239,158  
  Professional   52,291     87,294     470,967     408,750  
  Marketing   111,551     94,446     407,145     388,414  
  Deposit insurance premium   14,912     21,000     53,851     72,589  
  Regulatory assessment   8,954     8,099     37,002     33,147  
  Correspondent bank charges   16,853     22,255     75,931     81,599  
  Data processing   385,597     263,074     1,416,850     979,574  
  Printing, postage and supplies   79,924     78,318     294,099     248,362  
  Expense on life insurance   14,895     18,730     59,579     74,921  
  Contribution expense   59,558     8,352     94,538     41,652  
  Expense on REO   15,833     3,037     45,515     18,941  
  Other   395,547     396,628     1,483,412     1,430,051  
    Total noninterest expense   3,236,316     2,844,109     12,231,841     11,151,406  
             
Income before income taxes   1,661,892     1,170,841     5,836,597     4,984,574  
             
Income tax expense   262,844     133,385     825,368     640,814  
             
Net income $ 1,399,048   $ 1,037,456   $ 5,011,229   $ 4,343,760  
                         


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
Per common share data:        
Earnings $1.23   $0.90   $4.40   $3.77  
Diluted earnings $1.23   $0.90   $4.40   $3.77  
Dividends paid $0.23   $0.21   $0.92   $0.84  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,129,394     1,149,783     1,138,115     1,151,968  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,129,394     1,149,783     1,129,394     1,149,783  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.45 %   3.43 %   3.54 %   3.52 %
Return on average assets ***   1.24 %   1.02 %   1.17 %   1.09 %
Return on average common equity ***   11.78 %   9.49 %   10.72 %   10.39 %
           
    June 30 June 30    
      2020     2019      
Nonperforming assets * $3,550,611   $3,692,825      
Repossessed assets $145,782   $194,730      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis 
*** Annualized        

You just read:

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.