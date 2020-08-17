EERE HFTO is Hiring for a Supervisory Engineer/Scientist Role

The Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) within the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is seeking applicants for a Supervisory General Engineer/Supervisory Physical Scientist position (GS-0801/1301-15).

The Supervisory General Engineer/Supervisory Physical Scientist will manage HFTO's Technology Acceleration program, reporting to the HFTO Director, and will oversee technical staff and relevant projects (see organizational chart).

Interested applicants should email their resumes to eerehiring@ee.doe.gov, copying Priya Swamy (priya.swamy@ee.doe.gov). Further information on application requirements can be found on the EERE Employment Opportunities page. Only individuals who submit a resume before August 24 will be considered.