Rosendale Says He Forced Health Insurers to Lower Their Rates

By: Peter Christian

Montana’s outgoing State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale reported on Monday that he has convinced two of the three health insurance companies on the Obamacare exchange to lower their rates.

The new rates for the 2021 health insurance term have been released.

“For next year, we have just completed the review and the submittals,” said Rosendale.  “I can tell everybody that two of Montana’s three health insurance companies providing individual market plans have dropped their proposed premium increases, after I told them their rate increases were just unacceptable.”

Rosendale said since healthcare has been underutilized since the pandemic began, that insurance rates should not have been raised.

