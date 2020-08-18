Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 New Law Clerk Orientation

New Law Clerk Orientation, held August 3, 2020, was attended by ten newly-hired clerks in the Court of Appeals courtroom. Attendance was in-person, so each lawyer came masked and ready to learn about his or her new position.

Morning presentations began with Greg Sunderman from Judicial Branch Education (JBE) sharing ways to meet credit requirements and performing a quick tour of the JBE Website. Next, Network Administrator and Security Officer, Chris Hepburn, discussed ways to protect digital information and guard against phishing schemes. Eileen Janssen, Assistant for Finance & Statistics, discussed benefits and payroll. Sherri Dennis, IT Applications Supervisor, introduced the SSCALES system (the appellate level version of the JUSTICE system). Heather Benson from the Operations Division provided a tour of the Supreme Court website.

Afternoon presentations resumed with Peggy Polacek, Reporter of the Supreme Court, describing how her office assists law clerks, followed by Deputy State Librarian, Maureen Eck, discussing the State Law Library’s print resources and electronic services. Wendy Wussow, Supreme Court Clerk, took the group on a guided tour of the Clerk’s office that has been temporally moved within the Capitol because of renovation projects. Co-presenters Erika Schafer, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, and M.J. Walsh, Court of Appeals Staff Attorney, explained to the new law clerks how cases are assigned while discussing the duty of confidentiality.

Orientation day concluded with tourism supervisor, Roxanne Smith, conducting a specialized tour of the Capitol building.

Josiah Shanks – Judge Arterburn Maggie Brokaw – Judge Riedmann Trevor Lee – Justice Cassel Samuel Settle – Justice Papik Teryn Blessin – Justice Freudenberg Ryan Baker – Judge Bishop Renae Perez-Musekamp – Judge Pirtle Mary Marcum – Justice Stacy Kristyn Wong – Justice Funke Hannes Zetzsche – Chief Justice Heavican

Photo: New Appellate level law clerks listen as co-presenters Erika Schafer and M.J. Walsh explain case assignments. Chris Hepburn instructs clerks on proper protection of digital information.

