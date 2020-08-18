Reliable One Resources Inc. Subsidiary Quantum Filtration Releases ‘Kill Test’ Results on New Graphene-Based ‘Block and Kill’ Face Mask

The mask features greater protection with better breathability than current top-selling products

/EIN News/ -- Athens, TX, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable One Resources, Inc., an advanced air and water filtration company, today announced results from testing of the world’s first 'block and kill" smart face mask, developed by its wholly-owned Quantum Filtration subsidiary, which helps protect the wearer from coronavirus and other infectious agents. The mask has undergone lengthy third-party laboratory testing, and the clinical data from one of the country's top testing laboratories shows that bacteria and viruses that come in contact with the mask are successfully killed and deactivated.



The pores on the mask, which utilizes a proprietary graphene formula, are extremely small (in the nano range) averaging .0025 microns, yet the mask has a significantly higher breathability factor than other masks due to the large number of pores. The superior blocking performance is possible due to a proprietary manufacturing process that fabricates the mask's fibers at 1/1000 the diameter of the fibers of today’s popular masks. The pores are so small that no pathogen – not even the smallest virus – can penetrate the mask, as virus size ranges from .05 -.2 microns. By comparison, an N95 mask is rated to block only 95% of particles sized .3 microns.

Quantum Filtration’s innovative smart mask was designed to provide bacterial and viral protection for first responders, doctors, nurses, healthcare networks, military, workers in assisted living facilities, as well as protection from pollution, smog, diesel fumes and cigarette smoke, and suitable for protection from all particulates including airborne biohazards.

Quantum Filtration President Ken Wiedrich stated, “The reception for this mask has been exceptional thus far, and these test results validate our confidence in its potential. Every physician and surgeon who has tried the mask has expressed that we may have cracked the code in the fight against the Covid-19 because the mask not only blocks all bacteria and viruses from entering a person's nose or mouth, but it also kills all bacteria and deactivates the viruses that come in contact with the mask. The breathability performance is also seen as a tremendous benefit. We see this mask as one of the best tools to change the way the world deals with the pandemic, save lives, and it even has the potential to spark the economy.”

Anyone interested in hearing more about Quantum Filtration's innovative mask can register for the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo which is presenting, "Quantum Filtration and the World's First Block and Kills Smart Mask and PPE Line" from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm Eastern today.

About Reliable One Resources, Inc.

Headquartered in Athens, Texas, Reliable One Resources, Inc. is a privately held South Dakota company engaged in research in advance air and water filtration for a variety of applications and industries. Through its various subsidiaries, the Company also owns saltwater injection wells in Ohio and Texas and a controlling interest in an oil lease. For more information, visit www.reliableoneresources.com .

