New name, new look for Denver off-campus housing complex

It’s ‘Assembly Student Living,’ where community, safety are paramount

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staying abreast of the rapid changes in today’s world of higher education, the owners of the largest off-campus student housing community in Denver have completed an extensive rebranding and remodeling.



The student housing complex, formerly known as Regency Student Housing, is now Assembly Student Living , with an emphasis on an environment “Where Everything Meets.” The new slogan captures the intent of the owners, Central Street Capital, Inc., to heighten the sense of community, where students can “create and collaborate.” The rebranding campaign, which includes remodeling, redecorating and renovation, is the result of a $2 million investment.

“As we began making alterations to protect our residents from the COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly clear that the time had come for additional improvements,” said Isiah Salazar, Vice President of Development at Central Street Capital. “We are so grateful to the students for their energy and joyfulness, and we felt they deserved a few enhancements that show how much we prioritize their comfort, sense of community, and above all their safety.”

The changes at Assembly Student Living include a complete makeover of the main tower, where a pair of oversize hands on the exterior now reflect the Assembly Student Living culture, in which colleagues and neighbors offer helping hands to elevate each other. Additional art and murals throughout the facility underscore the themes of creation, collaboration, and community.

In its remodeling, Assembly has focused on the best ways to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic , and the open spaces throughout the facility are a key component. Cleanliness and sanitation are of utmost importance, says Salazar.

Some of the changes that residents will appreciate include the conversion of double rooms to single rooms; new study spaces; a new food Market concept where the dining hall becomes part of a retail grocery experience; and remodeling to the first floor lobby, second-floor conference rooms and outdoor patio space.

Only two miles from the Auraria Campus, Assembly Student Living is conveniently located near I-25 and I-70, just a block from the RTD Gold Line Light Rail Station at 41st Avenue and Fox Street.

A virtual tour of Assembly Student Living’s new design is available on the gallery page at www.AssemblyStudentLiving.com .

About Assembly Student Living

Assembly Student Living at 3900 Elati St., Denver, was established at the former Regency Hotel in 2005 in response to the needs of college students in the Denver area, with a focus on the Auraria Campus. Assembly provides resort-style amenities at an affordable price in a convenient downtown Denver location adjacent to Interstate-25. For more information go to www.assemblystudentliving.com or call 303-477-1950.

About Central Street Capital Inc.

Central Street Capital, Inc. is a private investment management company based in Denver, founded by V. Robert (Rob) Salazar. The company’s investments include student housing apartments, residential apartments, healthcare services, food services, and retail/commercial/industrial real estate. For more information, go to www.centralstreetcapitaldenver.com or call 303-989-3900.

Contact:

Steve Caulk

303-410-4971

srcaulk@proconnectpr.com

