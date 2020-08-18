Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Circle Logistics Named to Inbound Logistics List of 2020 Top 100 3PLs

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, a full-service logistics company, has been named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider for 2020 by Inbound Logistics magazine. Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend. In 2020, Circle has focused on helping its customers navigate the shipping challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When a pandemic disrupts transportation, boosts e-commerce distribution and fulfillment requirements, and affects supply chain operations in myriad ways, it's 3PLs to the rescue,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.

“We welcome the validation and recognition that comes from the Inbound Logistics Top 100,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “Our entire focus this year has been to help our customers find creative and efficient ways to keep shipments moving despite the continued disruptions.”

Circle’s personalized freight solutions include a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, bulk, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight.

For more information on Circle Logistics, please visit www.circledelivers.com.

You just read:

