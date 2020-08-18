Adaptiv Networks Launches European SD-WAN Service

Extends SD-WAN-as-a-Service to the UK and Western Europe

/EIN News/ -- Gatineau, QC, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its next step towards global expansion with the launch of new points-of-presence in the UK and Western Europe. This extends Adaptiv Networks' SD-WAN-as-a-Service coverage to the UK and the largest European markets.

In addition, Adrian Tate has been appointed as VP Sales Europe at Adaptiv Networks. Tate brings a wealth of experience in SD-WAN and in the development of successful channel programs.

Adaptiv's SD-WAN-as-a-Service offering is tailored towards businesses who value simplicity, agility, and cost-effectiveness. Adaptiv Networks provides cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions for companies that are undertaking digital transformation and rely on cloud applications to run their daily operations. Its products are easy to buy, easy to operate, and are backed by 24/7 network operations support.

“Adding the new European points-of-presence to our network is one more step in our expansion throughout Europe and other regions,” said Bernard Breton, Adaptiv Networks CEO. “Adrian Tate’s appointment will accelerate and strengthen our engagement with channel partners, including those recently added through our acquisition of ELFIQ Networks.”

Peter Job, CEO of Intergence, said "We are delighted to be partnering with Adaptiv Networks. Our customers are looking to Intergence to provide high quality, high performing, resilient internet links to their cloud and on-premise applications; the Adaptiv SD-WAN solution makes this possible at a very affordable monthly opex fee. In fact, Intergence has been using the technology in-house enabling crystal clear voice and video quality on our internal and external calls, which has allowed us to continue servicing our customers’ IT Infrastructure as normal during lockdown."

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help its resellers communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 500 customers, with more than 8,000 sites deployed through an ecosystem of more than100 Partners globally.

