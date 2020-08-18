Codex DNA Launches New Automated Synthetic Biology Workstation for Commercial Use

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new BioXp™ 3250 system – a fully automated, benchtop platform for synthetic biology workflows – dramatically accelerates the development of critical new vaccines and biologics

SAN DIEGO — August 18, 2020 — Today, Codex DNA, Inc., creators of the world’s first fully automated system for high-throughput DNA printing, announced the introduction of their next-generation platform, the BioXp™ 3250 system. This system reduces the timelines for identifying vaccine and biologic drug candidates from weeks to days by automatically performing the steps necessary to synthesize, assemble, and clone synthetic genes in a single overnight run. Integrating a fully automated solution, such as the BioXp™ system into workflows, enables scientists with the flexibility to generate large pieces of DNA – up to 7,000 base pairs long – at unprecedented rates and with high accuracy. The system presents itself as a single platform that accelerates numerous synthetic biology workflows, including the discovery of vaccines and biologics, as well as genome engineering and editing.

Todd R. Nelson, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codex DNA, commented, “We are extremely excited to launch the BioXp™ 3250 system, a full-stack synthetic biology solution that provides end-to-end enablement of DNA libraries, large genomic DNA assemblies, automated cloning, and cell-free DNA amplification. We can now optimize certain steps of drug discovery faster than anyone on the planet.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving extraordinary demand for accelerated research and development of vaccines. By automatically assembling error-free viral genes and gene fragments overnight, the BioXp™ 3250 system reduces the timelines for identifying vaccine candidates from weeks and months to days. Nelson continued, “The BioXp™ 3250 system offers a critical solution to common bottlenecks in vaccine development, directly facilitating the ability to get potentially vital vaccines on the market.”

The BioXp™ 3250 system automates the ability to evaluate a particular segment of a gene with high fidelity, precision, and accuracy; this is particularly true in the field of drug discovery for biologics such as antibody-based therapeutics. With an ability to quickly create libraries of the critical binding regions of an antibody, we can dramatically improve the speed with which biologic drug candidates move through the pipeline, irrespective of the targeted disease.

“Given the advantages over current workflows, we expect immediate and widespread adoption of the platform. In many cases, gene function and pathway elucidation timelines will be decreased by as much as 50-fold, providing an enormous advantage to users,” said Dan Gibson, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Codex DNA.

“Our goal is to bring truly revolutionary tools to market, and this new evolution in automated gene synthesis and DNA cloning aims to reduce limitations on scientists who want to perform synthetic biology work in their own labs, with their materials, and on their timelines,” said Gibson. “We are also expanding our vector repertoires and our DNA design capabilities, giving our users workflows that seamlessly build and iterate.”

“Codex DNA strives to democratize synthetic biology, and the BioXp™ 3250 system launch is a major step toward achieving that mission,” said Nelson. “We believe this new system will be particularly important for the development of life-saving vaccines and biologics, paving the way for increased adoption of synthetic biology approaches in areas essential to improving human health.”

