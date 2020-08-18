Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Roku has the largest, most engaged streaming audience in the United States and delivered exceptional account growth in Q2
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:
Roku has the largest, most engaged streaming audience in the United States.
There is empirical data that the content partners that lean into the platform do very well.
The company experienced exceptional account growth in Q2, the highest it has ever delivered outside of a Q4 holiday period.
- While the U.S advertising business was down for the industry, Roku experienced ‘gang busters’ monetization around SVOD and TVOD and delivered 42% year-over-year revenue growth in total, in the face of industry ad weakness.
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO, we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.
