MDLink Announces Plans to Expand Into Central America

MDLink Ltd Signs Memorandum of Understanding and Alliance with M.Y. Investments & Titles Ltd. DBA “Vinna Care Solutions”.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today Jamaican based MDLink has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and Alliance with M.Y. Investments & Titles Ltd. DBA “Vinna Care Solutions.” M.Y. Investments & Titles Ltd. is a Belize based investment and transactional company that facilitates proper and thorough professional business services, management and brokerage between clients and associates from within its developed network.



Both MDLink Ltd and M.Y. Investments & Titles Ltd., DBA “Vinna Care Solutions” plan to mutually expand their capacity by jointly participating in transactions within the medical, health, and technology industries. The terms of the Memorandum of Understanding and Alliance calls for both MDLink and M.Y. Investments & Titles Ltd. DBA “Vinna Care Solutions” to remain autonomous, but may act as a “partners” for joint transactions and projects. The Parties shall have no authority to enter into any contracts or commitments on the other Party’s behalf, however, once a prospective client, user, or contractor is accepted by the other Party as a candidate for joint transaction or project, then the Parties shall agree on the specific terms and conditions of engagement and prepare a successor joint agreement to prevail.

MDLink Ltd is planning to enter the Central American market with its telemedicine platform as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Jamaica and the Caribbean region. In addition to providing the benefits of telemedicine, MDLink is one of the first Telemedicine Company to begin processing Health Insurance in the region. According to Market Data Forecasti, the Latin American telemedicine market is expected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2020 to USD 3.48 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 17.2% over the next five years. Though it is a small sector in the Latin American healthcare market presently, it is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the overall healthcare market. Recent healthcare reforms have transformed the telemedicine mark. These changes to healthcare policy have opened the doors for applications like telemedicine.

With the integration of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) into MDLink, doctors will be able to manage their in-office and telemedicine patients all from one platform. The digital health services provided by MDLink will also include the first Artificial Intelligence health-bot, initially designed specifically for COVID-19 screening in Jamaica and the region. MDLink also provides contact tracing services and access to RT-PCR testing as a means of flattening the curve and moving digital health forward in the region. MDLink is proud to be able to pioneer Caribbean telemedicine in this time of need as we continue to provide the best quality healthcare to our growing patient population.

“MDLink will allow for translation of the platform into different languages. Our doctors will also be speaking several languages, with Spanish being a main focus. This will allow for a user friendly environment as we grow through Central and Latin America. We look forward to carrying out our mission of increasing access to affordable healthcare”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About MDLink

MDLink is the pioneer of Telemedicine and the only operational Telemedicine platform in the Caribbean region. Founder and CEO, Dr. Ché Bowen, launched MDLink in 2018 and has since spearheaded the Telehealth movement through the region. MDLink provides services in Psychiatry, General Practice, Urgent Care and Urology, Internal Medicine, Dermatology & more. MDLink was the first to have a partnership with a regional telecommunications company- Cable & Wireless/Flow. With more than 10,000+ registered patients, MDLink is the first telemedicine provider to launch a COVID-19 A.I. Chatbot in the region next month, “MD Lex.” Additionally, MDLink is a member of the Psychiatric Association of Jamaica. MDLink now has 300+ registered Doctors throughout the region and continues to grow daily.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

