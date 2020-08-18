Puppet Enters Compliance Partnership with Center for Internet Security (CIS)

Puppet doubles down on compliance with new relationship

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced a partnership with the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®). By formally partnering with CIS, Puppet is able to harness the power of CIS’s global community of security and compliance professionals to build better solutions for customers.



“CIS literally wrote the rule book on compliance - their Benchmarks have become industry standard for compliance across the IT industry,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO of Puppet. “With this partnership, we’ll be able to unite CIS’s extensive body of knowledge with Puppet’s deep IT and automation expertise, making it easier for our customers to achieve the enforcement of compliance they need across their increasingly complex infrastructure environments.”

Most companies — from financial firms to healthcare institutions — must adhere to certain regulatory standards, but it can be difficult to keep up with the ever-increasing amount of rules and regulations needed to stay compliant. IT teams need better and faster ways to ensure compliance without requiring multiple different tools, solutions, or manual effort.

In May, Puppet announced a service offering aimed at alleviating this compliance pain point, ensuring that customers are equipped to pass audits quickly through the enforcement of CIS Benchmarks , CIS’s best practices for securing IT systems and data.

According to a report from Ponemon Institute , “the average cost for organizations that experience non-compliance problems is $14.82 million, a 45 percent increase from 2011.” However, companies that incorporate automation and continuous compliance policies into their infrastructure can save thousands of dollars and countless hours by reducing the complexities of audits, as well as hardening their systems against exploits and vulnerabilities. By leveraging CIS Benchmarks, Puppet is able to provide an end-to-end compliance solution for customers that enforces CIS standards across all systems and addresses gaps as they are identified.

“We are excited to work closely with Puppet to bring compliance best practices and CIS Benchmarks to its large customer base while also advancing our mission to make the connected world a safer place,” said Curt Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President & General Manager, Security Best Practices. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping others improve their compliance and overall security posture.”

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security - all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

About The Center for Internet Security

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

