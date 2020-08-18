ESG Names Lumu’s Continuous Compromise Assessment As The Missing Link In Enterprise Security

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced that industry analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) has published a new research note entitled “Continuous Compromise Assessment: The Missing Link in Cybersecurity .” Authored by ESG Sr. Analyst Jon Oltsik, the new report argues that today’s enterprise CISO requires a modern framework for responding to a fast-evolving threat environment and proposes that the emerging model of Continuous Compromise Assessment can serve as an agent of transformation for cybersecurity leaders.

According to ESG research, 63% of security professionals believe that security analytics and operations is more difficult today than it was just two years ago. Oltsik suggests this is due to a number of factors, including an expanding attack surface for threat actors brought about by an increasingly mobile workforce and the broad adoption of cloud applications. Meanwhile, security teams are being inundated by a constant stream of security alerts that make it difficult to distinguish minor incidents from potential catastrophic data breaches.

“Organizations allocate large and growing security budgets annually, yet many still suffer system compromises and damaging data breaches. It seems that despite these investments, they may not be able to detect or respond to threats in a timely manner, leading to disastrous consequences,” said Jon Oltsik, Sr. Principal Analyst and Fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group. “While there is no shortage of network monitoring and traffic analysis tools available in the market today, many of these systems just add another layer of noise and complexity. Lumu can provide a fresh approach to the problem with its cloud-based architecture as well as multiple layers of defense and analytics for continuous compromise assessment.”

Lumu Insights, the company’s flagship solution, is a cloud-based solution that collects and standardizes metadata from across the network, including DNS queries, Network Flows, access logs from perimeter proxies and/or firewalls, and spambox, and then correlates threat intelligence from these disparate data sources using artificial intelligence to isolate and illuminate confirmed points of compromise. Lumu Insights can be configured in less than 30 minutes and can be leveraged alongside a variety of SIEM and network traffic analysis tools, or as a standalone solution to measure and isolate a confirmed compromise in real-time.

“As one of the industry’s most respected research firms covering enterprise technology, ESG understands the many challenges faced by security teams when it comes to determining their state of compromise,” said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. “Thus, it’s a tremendous validation for them to recognize that the Continuous Compromise Assessment model represents a new path forward for the modern enterprise CISO and the leadership role that Lumu has taken in bringing this vision to market.”

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of continuous compromise assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

