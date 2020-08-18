AssetMark Launches eService Team and Expands Digital Servicing Tools

Latest Evolution in Long-standing Culture of Service Helps Financial Advisors Respond Faster in New Era for Remote Investor Servicing

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK), today announced its new dedicated eService team to help financial advisors meet the increasing demand for digital servicing during the pandemic while reinforcing the firm's commitment to fostering deep relationships with its advisors.



“The pandemic has ushered in a new era of remote, responsive investor servicing that is here to stay,” said Brad Wheeler, SVP Operations, AssetMark. “With our enhanced on-demand servicing and virtual support tools, advisors will get the rapid knowledge, guidance, and support they need to serve investors faster and more effectively.”

The new personal, online assistance offered through the eService team is an extension of the firm’s industry-leading service offering that scales with the growing needs of today’s investors and their financial advisors. AssetMark eService provides fast, personalized, digital response service levels to client outreach between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET. The new service builds upon the firm’s digital servicing tools aimed at further increasing efficiencies for advisor practices, which include:

eDelivery: Lets advisors and investors minimize mail delays and limit potential identity theft with electronic delivery of reports and documents

eSignature: Delivers a 100% digital account opening experience for qualifying accounts

eLearning: Planned online videos and guides to help advisors quickly navigate and maximize services available on the platform to streamline administrative tasks and enhance client services

“Delivering outstanding service is deeply ingrained in our culture at AssetMark,” Wheeler added. “We believe this new level of service solidifies our role in helping to support an advisor’s team and goes a long way toward easing advisor workloads, giving them more time to spend with clients.”

For more information about AssetMark’s culture of service, click here .

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions designed to help advisors and their clients thrive. AssetMark had $63.2 billion in platform assets as of June 2020 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years. For more: www.assetmark.com.

