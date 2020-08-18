Netsurion Adds Deep Learning-Based Endpoint Threat Prevention with Deep Instinct Partnership

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider, announced a strategic partnership with Deep Instinct to strengthen its endpoint threat protection capabilities. Netsurion will be incorporating Deep Instinct’s deep learning endpoint security solution into its EventTracker threat protection platform. The partnership significantly bolsters Netsurion’s ability to provide the four layers of the predict, prevent, detect, and respond cybersecurity model to all elements of a corporate network.



Netsurion’s EventTracker threat protection platform, coupled with Deep Instinct, and managed by Netsurion’s ISO-certified SOC (security operations center), enables businesses to trust that all assets on their network are being monitored and reduce their dependency on aggregating multiple disparate point solutions. “This is a unique opportunity to bring what we feel is the leading endpoint solution into our managed threat protection platform,” said Netsurion CEO Kevin Watson. “Integrating Deep Instinct’s deep learning, predictive approach will allow our customers to move past traditional anti-virus and benefit from a managed prevention-first solution.”

By deploying Deep Instinct, Netsurion can now protect its customers from a wide range of threats and attacks, both known and unknown, across all their critical assets including endpoints, servers, and mobile devices. Whether file-less or file-based threats, Deep Instinct’s advanced approach to prevention identifies and blocks threats before causing any damage, pre-execution.

“Traditional prevention approaches may fair well against known threats, but when new threats emerge, many cybersecurity solutions falter, leaving the organization they are meant to protect at risk of a widescale compromise,” said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct. “However, our patented deep learning cybersecurity platform excels at identifying new and never-before-seen threats delivering resilient prevention organizations can trust day in and day out. The combination of Netsurion’s capabilities with the power of Deep Instinct’s technology is an industry game changer delivering cohesive managed cybersecurity, so MSPs and enterprises are better protected against cyber attacks.”

The combination of Netsurion’s managed threat protection platform, EventTracker, and Deep Instinct’s predictive threat protection platform brings two of the top cybersecurity solutions under a single 24/7/365 managed SOC. The result is a combination of technology and service – of artificial and human intelligence – necessary to combat today's threats.

“IT security professionals realize technology alone is not enough, as evident in RSA 2020’s focus on ‘the human element,’” added Watson, “and too many siloed security solutions compound the problem. We bring a managed solution to the table with both the breadth and depth to deliver better security outcomes quickly.”

Netsurion will immediately incorporate Deep Instinct into EventTracker and it will be available either as a stand-alone managed endpoint protection platform (EPP) capable of replacing legacy anti-virus or as part of a holistic managed security service powered by SIEM (security information and event management) and EPP technology.

“We’re excited about what this means for our customers and MSP partners – wider security coverage, better threat protection, and the ability to consolidate their vendor and technology stack,” said Netsurion Chief Revenue Officer, Stuart Dross.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion’s approach of combining purpose-built technology and an ISO-certified security operations center gives customers the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow, all while maintaining a secure environment.

Netsurion’s EventTracker cyber threat protection platform provides SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection and more; all delivered as a managed or co-managed service. Netsurion’s BranchSDO delivers purpose-built technology with optional levels of managed services to multi-location businesses that optimize network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first and only company applying end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware and APT attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – Network, endpoint, Mobile – enabling multi-layered protection. To learn more, visit: https://www.deepinstinct.com .

