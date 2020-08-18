Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Sudan: UNAMID’s Weekly Cleaning Campaign

UNAMID’s civilian, military and police personnel participate in the weekly cleaning campaign at the Mission’s Headquarters in Zalingei, Central Darfur. This initiative is part of the Mission’s ongoing implementation of measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Similar weekly campaigns are undertaken at the Mission’s Logistic Base in Elfasher, North Darfur and Team Sites in the Mission’s Area of Operation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

