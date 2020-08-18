Michael Bilokonsky Speaks Out on Entrepreneurship
In a recent interview, Michael Bilokonsky shared what he has learned throughout his career in logisticsFORT THOMAS, KENTUCKY , UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Bilokonsky was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Ideamensch. He spoke about his career in logistics.
In 2015, Michael Bilokonsky founded Whitehorse Freight. He currently acts as the president and CEO.
In his interview, Michael explained that he loved the transportation industry from day one, as it is fast paced. He had always dreamed to start his own company and launching a business in that space made sense.
Michael Bilokonsky also shared the most vital habit he possesses that makes him a successful entrepreneur.
“I am very goal oriented. Once I get it in my mind that I want to achieve something, I’m going to do it,” said Michael Bilokonsky.
Mr. Bilokonsky also shared something that he believes is true but that almost nobody agrees with him about.
“You can do whatever you want in life if you put your mind to it and work hard enough at it,” said Michael Bilokonsky.
“People do not always agree with that because they find excuses on why you can’t do whatever you want.”
About Michael Bilokonsky
Michael Bilokonsky is an entrepreneur originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and now living in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He holds a degree in Physical Education from West Virginia University. While from an early age Michael had planned to become a physical education teacher and high school football coach, his career took a different turn. He ended up taking a position at a mega logistics company, where he worked for five years. Throughout his time there, he became passionate about trucking and logistics. After gaining enough experience and knowledge in the industry, he launched his own company, Whitehorse Freight, in 2015.
