AppSwarm Announces Launch of Precious Metal Real-Time Tracking App 'GoldChart - Analytics'

TULSA, OK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, announces the launch of its new real-time precious metal tracking app 'GoldChart – Analytics.'



GoldChart Mobile App

GoldChart is a sleek and interactive way to visualize the gold and precious metal price indexes in real-time through your smartphone. Always be up to date on the current spot price and daily changes. Utilize real-time alerts to keep an eye on price shifts.

Still in version 1.1, we soon plan to incorporate news coverage of the precious metals global markets, with research analysis, interviews, and a real-time chat feature with other precious metal traders from around the globe.

What Metals GoldChart Features:

Along with providing news and analysis on several active precious metals we decided to choose what we consider to be our top five favorites for our feed.

Gold

A long-standing favorite of precious metals investors, gold has been used as a store of value for thousands of years. Gold is known as an investment that tends to hold its value well during economic slowdowns, and which can ride out major recessions quite well. Gold is also an excellent hedge during periods of high inflation compared to cash investments. While gold is a great investment, the cost of buying significant quantities of gold can be a bit prohibitive for some newer investors.

Silver

Silver is a close runner-up to gold in terms of its popularity as a precious metal investment. Silver has the huge advantage of being relatively inexpensive compared to gold, making it easier to get started with a small amount of money and build a portfolio from scratch by making smaller investments periodically over time. Silver's widespread use for industrial purposes, including in the fast-growing solar energy sector, also provides support for the metal's price. Despite its advantages, silver’s lower price compared to other precious metals can present a storage challenge. With an ounce of gold, platinum, or palladium being worth many times more than an ounce of silver, the storage space required for any sum of value in silver will be much larger than that required of the other precious metals.

Platinum

Platinum used widely in vehicular catalytic converters and for jewelry, is not quite as major an investment metal as gold or silver. Nevertheless, this metal can be a good investment. Historically, its price has been above that of gold, though gold has outperformed platinum in recent years. Platinum's main advantage is the fact that, because it isn't a major investment metal, it isn't subject to the same spikes going into down markets that silver and gold are vulnerable to. Instead, its price tends to be more stable across different market conditions.

Palladium

The characteristics of palladium, and market for this metal, are similar to those of platinum. Palladium is also used in automotive manufacturing, though less commonly in jewelry than platinum. Generally, the prices of these two metals track each other quite closely. Even though platinum and palladium are remarkably similar, the latter is often used by precious metals investors to add an extra layer of diversification to their portfolios. Above metal source ~ MarketWatch

Rhodium

In the past, rhodium was rarely considered an investment in the way that precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are. Until recently, due to its rarity, you could not invest in rhodium through ETFS, futures, or stocks. Even bullion was not available, except for a few companies offering rhodium dust to purchase the metal.

As a rare precious metal, rhodium can be a particularly tricky asset class. Some investors can benefit greatly from adding rhodium to their portfolios, while others won’t. As a general rule, rhodium is recommended for experienced investors as it is expensive and volatile in regard to its value on the market. Source ~ Manhattan Gold & Silver

Please keep an eye out for future releases and new features as we add to version 1.1.

The current version of GoldChart can now be downloaded here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goldchart-analytics/id1526704720

About APPSWARM:

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com , or follow us

on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter twitter.com/AppSwarm

