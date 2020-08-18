PSYC Establishes New Partnership with Industry Leader, Microdose Psychedelic Insights

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in an effort to accelerate the Company’s development of premium industry centric content for its Psychedelic Spotlight website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ) and Microdose Monthly newsletter, PSYC has established a content development partnership with Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”) ( www.microdose.buzz ), the leader in psychedelic media and events based out of Toronto, Canada.



Through this partnership with Microdose, PSYC will have the distinct ability to work in a collaborative effort with Microdose’s talented and knowledgeable content development team to produce and present original, broad-minded content that offers a unique and in-touch perspective related to the emerging space of psychedelic medicine.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO David Flores: “We are delighted to have established this outstanding partnership with a firm like Microdose who have such a compelling and impressive finger on the pulse of the medicinal psychedelic industry. More importantly, I am thrilled to partner and work with a company where our passion, principles, and overall vision within this industry are so perfectly aligned and the opportunity it will present to unify each of these critical aspects in producing exceptional informational and educational-focused content that I hope will contribute to the advancement of psychedelic medicines as a recognized treatment. It is also our intent to leverage this terrific opportunity to more distinctly develop our identity and expand our reach within this quickly evolving sector.”

Said Patrick Moher, Microdose Partner: “We are pleased to be aligning the team at Psychedelic Spotlight, amplify our ability to produce high quality, evidence based, original psychedelic content. We believe that collaboration is critical to create a successful industry in the long term and are excited to see where this partnership takes us.”

In addition to this partnership, the Company has also demonstrated considerable focus in recent weeks towards expanding its pool of talented and experienced freelance writers within the field of medicinal psychedelics and with the intent of increasing its production and output of original content over the next several weeks and in the months ahead.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

Contact: info@microdose.buzz

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

