Zosano Pharma Announces Agreement to Collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a feasibility study agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, a global pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients addressing unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system diseases, and vaccines.



“Our agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation allows us to combine our proprietary transdermal microneedle drug delivery platform with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation’s drug development candidate,” said Steven Lo, President and CEO of Zosano. “We expect through this partnership, to demonstrate the broad applicability of our platform for making a difference in the lives of patients when combined with pharmaceutical products that address significant unmet medical needs.”

Under the agreement, Zosano will evaluate the feasibility of formulating a pharmaceutical agent being developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for administration in humans, with its proprietary microneedle patch system. Defined research and development activities will include both in vitro and in vivo phases. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation receives the right to exercise an option to negotiate an exclusive license to the relevant Zosano technologies in the defined field, which exercise will be dependent on the outcome of the studies. Financial terms and the identity of the Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation molecule and development program are not disclosed.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that has the potential to streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

