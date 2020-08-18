Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Water Works Supply Co.

11th Acquisition Will Expand Reach in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, reports it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Water Works Supply Co. The acquisition marks Core & Main’s 11th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed. "We’re excited to welcome the Water Works Supply team into the Core & Main family. Our combined teams will build on their best practices so we can strengthen service to all our customers in New Jersey. We expect to grow this business as we expand our customer base,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. Water Works Supply Co. is a New Jersey-based waterworks distributor. About Core & Main Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,500 plus associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

