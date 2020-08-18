Society6 Launches 23 New Android Phone Case Models

New Launch Expands the Online Marketplace’s Popular Tech Category

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6, an artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, art, apparel and accessories, today launched Android Phone Cases, expanding its popular Tech category offering. Society6 will also launch Android Phone Cases in its international markets, tapping the significant global reach of Android mobile devices. The brand continues to focus on product launches in key categories including Tech, Wall Art, Furniture and Home Decor.



Society6’s Tech products continue to rank as one of the brand’s most popular categories. This product marks the first launch in a wider expansion of its Tech category, with additional product launches planned for release later this year. On a global scale, Android phones make up the majority of market share for international mobile devices[1]. The new Android Phone Cases are compatible with 23 different Android models from top brands, including Google, LG and Samsung, and feature more than 200,000 designs at launch, created by independent artists from around the world.

"Though we are best known for our Home Decor and Wall Art products, Tech has always been a popular category for our Society6 customers. As roughly 40% of US and almost three quarters of global smartphone users are on Android mobile devices, we believe the launch of Android Phone Cases will help drive further new customer acquisition,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “These premium cases fit a great lineup of top Android devices, and while our international customer base continues to grow rapidly, our overseas fulfillment capabilities position us well to drive considerable growth shipping locally to our global customers.”

Currently, Society6 Android Phone Cases are available in two versions - Slim and Tough. The cases are constructed with flexible plastic and include open ports for easy connectivity. Society6 Android Phone Cases range from $35.99-$39.99. As always, every Society6 purchase pays an artist. For more information, visit society6.com.

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com. Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:



Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

