Petroteq Announces Hiring of New Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that George Stapleton has joined Petroteq as Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Stapleton brings over forty years of experience in all aspects of design, construction, fabrication and project management for onshore and offshore plant and energy infrastructure related projects. Mr. Stapleton spent over 20 years of his career with McDermott, Inc., a premier international engineering, construction and procurement firm. Most recently he held the position of Senior Director for all fabrication operations for McDermott, Inc. in North, Central and South America.

Mr. Stapleton was a Director of E-T Energy Ltd. from 2003-2017 where he was responsible for the definition and development of a pilot program to prove the application of patented environmental remediation technology to the production of bitumen from shallow Athabasca oil sands and managed the design and construction of surface production facilities.

In his capacity as Chief Operating Officer, George will be responsible for overseeing all engineering, planning, procurement, project management and day-to-day operations on behalf of the Company including interfacing with existing engineering and operating partners.

“Mr. Stapleton’s recruitment is certainly a most fortuitous event for Petroteq. George brings a combination of proven engineering, project management and operations experience developed over four decades with world-class companies and projects. Together with his intimate understanding of oil sands and remediation projects, I believe he is the perfect fit for Petroteq and I enthusiastically welcome him as our new Chief Operating Officer. We expect great things from George and look forward to what the future will bring,” stated Chairman Alex Blyumkin.

Steve Byle, CEO of Valkor Engineering, long-time services partner and shareholder of Petroteq said “That Petroteq has attracted someone with George’s experience is a big step forward for the company and I look forward to working with him to continue our work to increase capacity and optimize plant operations to prove the capability of the Asphalt Ridge plant to produce sustainable, economically viable oil and natural fuel products.”‎

“I am excited by Petroteq’s proprietary technology for extracting oil from oilsands without the use of water and without the need for a tailings pond, unlike the technology currently applied in the Canadian oilsands,” said George Stapleton after his recent visit to the Petroteq plant just outside Vernal, Utah. “The plant upgrades now underway will inform the design of our proposed future 5,000 bpd facility.”

In connection with Mr. Stapleton’s recruitment and as part of his compensation package with Petroteq he was awarded 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and incentive stock options vesting over eight months for 3,000,000 common shares at $0.085 per share expiring after five years.

The ‎1,000,000 common shares issuable to Mr. Stapleton are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‎‎‎“Exchange”). All securities issued to Mr. Stapleton will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the ‎‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable state securities ‎laws, ‎and will be issued as “restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In ‎addition, ‎such securities will be subject to an Exchange four-month hold period.‎

The Company also announces that it has closed the US$600,000 equity financing with Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of the Company, previously announced on July 20, 2020, as well as the financing with an arm’s length lender for a US$150,000 principal amount (including a 20% original ‎‎issue discount) convertible debenture, and warrants exercisable for up to ‎3,033,980‎ common shares ‎of the ‎Company, previously announced on July 29, 2020.‎

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a fully integrated clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of a new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and heavy oil extraction processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.

