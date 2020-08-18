Kaló Hemp Seltzer Arrives in New York City Through Partnership With Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of NY

/EIN News/ -- Providing Natural Benefits and Effects of Hemp, Delicious Naturally-Flavored Seltzer Now Available Throughout NYC, Westchester and Long Island

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaló, a handcrafted, locally-sourced, hemp-infused seltzer, makes its debut today in stores and restaurants throughout the New York City Metropolitan Area. Thanks to an agreement with Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New York Inc. (PCNY), Kaló will now be available for purchase in major grocery stores, bodegas, natural food markets and more in all five boroughs of NYC, along with Long Island and Westchester. This makes Kaló the first functional hemp beverage to launch in the PCNY distribution system.

Kaló arrives in New York City in its four delicious, natural flavors: Strawberry Watermelon, Lemon Lavender, Pomegranate Peach, and Raspberry Lime. A 12 oz. can contains only 15 calories and 2 grams of sugar. The hemp-infused seltzer is created by Hillview, a family-owned New Jersey-based innovator in agricultural technology. Hillview provides Kaló with locally-grown hemp of the highest quality, rich in naturally occurring cannabinoids, vitamins and nutrients.

“Kaló represents a massive step forward for hemp-infused beverages,” said Ken VandeVrede, CEO of Hillview. “Generations of agricultural experience and investment and state-of-the-art hemp technology has led to a product that we feel is unmatched in the space. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with PCNY, as we know New York is ready for Kaló.”

“Plant-based beverages are extremely innovative and growing fast. Our employees and distributors are very pleased to sell and deliver Kaló which will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio of innovative beverages,” said Reginald Goins, President and COO of PCNY. “We continue to be very selective in which brands we carry and Kaló is a special hemp-infused beverage that our consumers will love.”

ABOUT KALÓ

Kaló is a handcrafted, locally sourced hemp-infused seltzer, designed to make a stress-free day accessible to all. Founded in October 2019, the seltzer is made with a proprietary patent-pending Full-Spectrum Extraction process that transfers all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids, vitamins, and nutrients from the hemp plant while delivering a clean taste from its natural flavors. Kaló is created and designed by Hillview and Malka Media, the company is headquartered in New Jersey and its hemp is grown throughout New Jersey. For more information and to order your own, go to www.DrinkKalo.com.

ABOUT HILLVIEW

Building on a rich heritage in agriculture, Hillview, a New Jersey-based corporation, is dedicated to growing and manufacturing high-quality, safe and effective cannabis and hemp products that support the well-being of every lifestyle. By investing heavily in science and technology, Hillview is leading the hemp and legal cannabis industries in the next generation of cannabis and hemp derived products. Promising transparency and accountability to its consumers, each and every one of its cannabis and hemp derived products is independently third-party lab tested and fully traceable. Hillview owns and operates multiple cultivation and manufacturing facilities, several of which are compliant with the highest certifications including GMP-Compliant, GFSI Certified and USDA Certified Organic. Hillview believes in doing business ethically and partnering with like-minded organizations who share its vision to responsibly advance the cannabis and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.HillviewMed.com.

ABOUT PEPSI-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY OF NEW YORK, INC.

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of NY (PCNY) is a privately held manufacturer and distributor of some of the world’s leading consumer brands. The company operates from five facilities in the New York City area and is proud to sell products from PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Danone and many other fine companies. PCNY is one of the largest beverage distributors serving New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Contact Information Eamon Levesque eamon@praytellagency.com (617) 910-8296