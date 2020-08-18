Hill International to Support Key Development on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Principal Motorway

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been selected by JP Autoceste FBiH to provide technical assistance to the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for the construction of an approximately 5.5 KM motorway between Poprikuše and Nemila in the Mediterranean Core Network (Corridor Vc).



The Corridor Vc project represents a €188.3 million investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank. Given the challenging geotechnical properties of the region, the new motorway will feature several unique elements, such as the 3.6 KM Golubinja tunnel, two bridges, two viaducts, an overpass, and a roundabout.

The project is also a key part of the national strategy, Framework Transport Strategy of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which lays out the country’s anticipated transportation-sector development by 2030. It will facilitate integration of the country with European economic and social structures and improve the connection of Bosnia and Herzegovina with neighboring countries, especially Croatia and Hungary. It will thereby improve the potential for economic development through trade. Moreover, the project is expected to create approximately 750 jobs during and after construction. As the Corridor Vc is the most modern and most heavily used roadway in the nation, its upgrades will also improve local traffic conditions. Nearly 169,000 residents will have better access to education and healthcare as a direct result of this project.

“The successful implementation of Corridor Vc projects is vital for the Bosnian economy,” says Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans Panagiotis Methenitis. “Importantly, this Corridor is in the larger network of Pan-European Corridors. As such, it offers a critical roadway connection for Central Europe with the rest of the continent. In this context, being assigned with such a significant advisory role is an honor.”

As leader of an international consortium, Hill International will assist the PIU with contract implementation, administration, and supervision to help ensure that the program is efficiently carried out in line with all contractual conditions and technical specifications. Hill will take a proactive role in the implementation of the project by initiating and coordinating all activities among other stakeholders to achieve the project’s goals. Hill will also provide technical assistance to the PIU, including management of the project, supervision and monitoring services, and oversight of communications, reporting, and document preparation.

Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, says: “In the Balkans, Hill has more than 20 years of experience implementing infrastructure projects financed by international funding institutions. Over the years, it has been a privilege for us to use our global knowledge to support regionally significant projects and programs. We are committed to remaining a trustworthy partner for the development of the Balkans.”

